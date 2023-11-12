New Prospects for Peace and Reconciliation in the South Caucasus

Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has announced the potential for a comprehensive peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan. After three decades of hostility, the two nations may finally be on the verge of a resolution. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed optimism that an agreement focused on peace and establishing relationships could be signed in the coming months.

The announcement comes shortly after Azerbaijan launched a swift offensive to gain control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a disputed territory that has been a source of conflict since the dissolution of the USSR. In the wake of the offensive, significant numbers of ethnic Armenians were displaced as their unrecognized breakaway state crumbled. The situation has remained highly volatile, leaving many hopeful that a peace treaty can bring stability to the region.

To promote further reconciliation, Pashinyan introduced the “Crossroads of Peace” project, aimed at reopening road and railway connections that have been impassable for decades due to the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan and Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

While Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, sees a promising chance for a peace treaty, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy chief has emphasized that no forceful measures will be taken to seize territory across the internationally recognized border. This reassuring statement indicates a potential shift towards peaceful negotiations over contentious transport routes.

Previous attempts by the U.S., the EU, and Russia to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan have failed to achieve lasting peace. Talks surrounding transportation connectivity and border demarcation have repeatedly reached an impasse. However, the current situation presents a distinct turning point for the region.

Vasif Huseynov, head of the department at Azerbaijan’s AIR Center think tank, highlights the detrimental impact of the conflict on regional integration and the utilization of the South Caucasus’ potential. Putting an end to the long-standing dispute would remove a significant obstacle to regional projects, particularly in terms of connectivity and energy pipelines.

While hopes for a peace treaty are high, Tigran Grigoryan, head of Armenia’s Regional Center for Democracy and Security, remains cautious. He points out that signing a treaty will not signify the end of the process, as Azerbaijan may continue to pursue a maximalist approach and exert pressure on Armenia to fulfill its demands.

Prime Minister Pashinyan has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the role of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing the need for direct reconciliation with neighboring countries. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of diversifying Armenia’s relationships in the security sphere, suggesting a potential reassessment of the presence of Russia’s military bases on Armenian soil.

The prospect of an upcoming peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan offers new hope for stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. As the negotiations progress, the international community eagerly awaits a resolution that can pave the way for increased regional integration and prosperity.

