The recent cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh has not only brought an end to the fighting but has also triggered a political crisis in Armenia. After authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh signed a cease-fire agreement with Azerbaijan, including the disbanding of the enclave’s military, reactions within Armenia have been varied and intense.

In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, protesters gathered outside government buildings to express their anger and frustration towards Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. They accuse him of “treason” and hold him responsible for the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh. Protesters are demanding his immediate resignation, fearing that if Pashinyan continues to lead the country, Armenian territory will be at risk.

Leading opposition figures like Andranik Tevanyan are also calling for Pashinyan’s resignation, claiming that his recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in a statement made in October 2022 has led to the current dire situation. Tevanyan sees Pashinyan as the biggest threat to Armenia and insists on a complete reversal of his policies.

However, Pashinyan’s supporters reject these accusations and claim that the protests against him are influenced by foreign interests. They warn of a potential coup and vow to suppress any attempt to forcefully remove him from power. Deputy mayor of Yerevan, Tigran Avinyan, a close confidant of Pashinyan, strongly emphasizes the non-negotiable independence and sovereignty of Armenia.

Amidst this political turmoil, there are concerns that the domestic situation in Armenia may become destabilized. Arman Babajanyan, chairman of the For the Republic party, suggests that if the attempts to force Pashinyan’s resignation fail, Azerbaijan might launch military operations against Armenia with the support of Moscow. This scenario could lead to a transfer of power.

While some political experts believe that Pashinyan has a chance to retain power as long as the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are not forced to evacuate, others argue that the opposition’s calls for his resignation lack a clear alternative plan of action. Regardless, the political crisis in Armenia continues to unfold as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire.

Note: The original article was written in Russian.