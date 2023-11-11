Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach Historic Agreement to Restore Transport Links Through Nagorno-Karabakh

In a historic development, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to restore transport links through the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This agreement marks the first time in decades that aid shipments will be allowed from Azerbaijan-held territory into Nagorno-Karabakh, in exchange for the reopening of road links to Armenia.

Previously, Azerbaijan had long demanded the restoration of transport links between its government-held territory and Nagorno-Karabakh, which gained independence from Baku in the 1990s. The move to allow access of Russian goods to Nagorno-Karabakh through the town of Askeran aims to address severe humanitarian problems in the blockaded region.

Furthermore, an agreement has been reached to restore humanitarian shipments by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin Corridor. This corridor plays a crucial role in connecting Karabakh to Armenia, and its closure has resulted in shortages of essential supplies for the region.

The apparent deal comes in the midst of escalating tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. While Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of firing on its troops, Armenia denied the incident. However, both sides have expressed a willingness to defuse tensions through urgent meetings and negotiations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nagorno-Karabakh? Nagorno-Karabakh is a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Why are transport links between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh significant? The restoration of transport links is crucial for the flow of aid and essential supplies into Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blockaded for years. It also fulfills Azerbaijan’s long-standing demand to reconnect its government-held territory with the breakaway region. What is the Lachin Corridor? The Lachin Corridor is a vital road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Its closure has resulted in shortages of basic supplies for the region. How does this agreement impact the overall situation in the region? The agreement provides a potential pathway for de-escalation and peacebuilding in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. By restoring transport links and allowing humanitarian aid, it offers hope for alleviating the severe humanitarian problems in the region.

