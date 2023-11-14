New Title: Nagorno-Karabakh Humanitarian Crisis: Urgent Action Needed

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached a critical point, with Armenia urging the United Nations for immediate assistance. The Armenian government has accused Azerbaijan of obstructing the only road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, aggravating an already deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the region.

Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, Mher Margaryan, expressed grave concern over the severe shortage of essential goods such as food, medicine, and fuel in Nagorno-Karabakh. He highlighted that the crisis escalated after Azerbaijan completely blocked the Lachin corridor, the vital lifeline for the region. The blockade not only prevents humanitarian aid from reaching Nagorno-Karabakh but also hampers access to the outside world.

The deliberate obstruction of natural gas and electricity supplies by Azerbaijan has further worsened the situation for the affected population. Margaryan emphasized how this has had detrimental effects on people’s livelihoods and led to an increase in mortality rates due to various illnesses.

Armenia is now urging the UN Security Council, the primary organ responsible for global security, to intervene and address the dire circumstances in Nagorno-Karabakh. Margaryan stressed the urgency of international intervention, highlighting the need to safeguard the lives of the population affected by the conflict.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been ongoing since the 1980s, with two wars fought between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan emerged victorious, gaining significant territorial gains. Despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States, and Russia, a lasting peace settlement has remained elusive for the two neighboring countries.

Armenia and international aid groups have been consistently raising concerns about the precarious humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Shortages of food, medicine, and energy have left the population in dire straits. The continued indifference to the plight of the people has pushed them to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The significance of the issue cannot be understated. The lives and well-being of thousands of individuals are at stake. Urgent action is necessary to alleviate their suffering and ensure their basic needs are met.

FAQ:

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians.

Q: What is the Lachin corridor?

A: The Lachin corridor is a mountainous road connecting Armenia to Armenian-populated settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Q: Why is the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh a humanitarian crisis?

A: The blockade of essential supplies and the obstruction of natural gas and electricity have resulted in severe shortages of food, medicine, and energy in Nagorno-Karabakh, endangering the lives and well-being of the population.

Q: What steps have been taken to resolve the conflict?

A: Despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States, and Russia, a lasting peace settlement has not been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

