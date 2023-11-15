A Clash at the Border: Armenia and Azerbaijan Exchange Fire, Report Casualties

In a recent incident near their shared border, Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported casualties as tensions continue to simmer between the two countries. Four Armenian servicemen were killed and another wounded in shelling near the border villages of Sotk and Norabak, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. On the other side, Azerbaijan stated that Armenia had used drones to strike their positions in the Kalbajar region, resulting in three Azerbaijani servicemen being wounded. The veracity of these claims could not be independently confirmed.

This confrontation comes just a day after Armenia accused its treaty ally, Russia, of showing “absolute indifference” to attacks against its territory. Armenia further alleged that Azerbaijan had been amassing forces near the border and launching strikes with drones, mortars, and small arms. Azerbaijan, however, denied these accusations and claimed that it was merely taking “retaliatory measures.”

The region at the center of this ongoing conflict is Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians. The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over this region date back to well over a century, and they have escalated since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Negotiations have been attempted to reach a peaceful resolution regarding borders and the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, but skirmishes along the shared border remain commonplace.

This latest clash follows a tragic episode in September last year when two days of fighting led to the loss of around 300 servicemen from both sides. The continued conflict and Azerbaijan’s months-long blockade of Karabakh have strained the once warm relations between Armenia and its traditional ally, Russia, which currently maintains a peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh. In fact, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry recently criticized Russia for its “absolute indifference” and accused it of avoiding support by using a “false excuse.”

It is crucial to note that the information presented in this article is based on the statements and claims made by the involved parties. Independent confirmation of the events is currently unavailable, making it challenging to discern the complete picture of the situation. Nevertheless, it is evident that the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan persist, and any resolution to this longstanding conflict remains elusive.

