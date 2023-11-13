Armenia and Azerbaijan Debate at UN over Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a highly contentious meeting at the United Nations, Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed over the recent escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. The territorial dispute, which has been ongoing since the 1990s, saw Azerbaijani forces swiftly gaining control of the mountainous region dominated by ethnic Armenians. Western nations, led by France, called for safety guarantees and urged Azerbaijan to protect the population.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the conflict should no longer be seen as a matter of “two sides,” but rather as a situation with clear perpetrators and victims. He described the intense shelling and use of prohibited cluster munitions, stating that the offensive aimed at ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population.

On the other hand, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov accused Armenia of spreading misinformation. He criticized Armenia for attempting to deceive the international community through the UN Security Council and accused them of fueling separatism in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Western powers, including France and the United States, condemned the Azerbaijani military operation and urged Baku to engage in discussions in good faith to protect the population. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized the need for tangible guarantees and the complete opening of the road corridor from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. She also called for the presence of international humanitarian aid and stressed the importance of a peaceful negotiated solution.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also criticized Azerbaijan for resorting to military force to create facts on the ground instead of seeking a diplomatic solution. The international community voiced concerns about the escalating violence and emphasized the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A: The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Q: What are the main points of disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

A: The main points of disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan relate to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia supports the region’s independence or integration with Armenia, while Azerbaijan insists on maintaining its sovereignty over the territory.

Q: What is the role of the UN Security Council in this conflict?

A: The UN Security Council plays a crucial role in addressing international peace and security issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It provides a platform for member states to discuss and take action on matters related to the conflict.

Q: What are the demands of the Western nations, led by France, regarding the conflict?

A: Western nations, led by France, have called for safety guarantees to protect the population affected by the conflict. They also emphasize the need for a peaceful negotiated solution and the opening of the road corridor from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian aid.

Sources:

– (provide if known)