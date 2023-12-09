Peace Agreement Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Creates New Dynamics in the South Caucasus Region

In a surprising turn of events, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement, marking a significant breakthrough in their relations. The statement outlines a prisoner exchange and mutual confidence-building measures, with a commitment to continue negotiations towards a long-awaited peace treaty. This development signals a shift in the power dynamics of the South Caucasus region and marks the end of Russia’s influence in the ongoing conflict.

The agreement highlights the humanitarian aspect of the exchange, with Azerbaijan agreeing to release 32 Armenian military personnel as a gesture of goodwill. In return, Armenia will release two Azerbaijanis. This marks the first mass prisoner-of-war exchange in years, providing favorable terms for Armenia.

Additionally, the two countries have agreed on symbolic gestures to reciprocate their commitment to peace. Yerevan has withdrawn its bid to host the next UN Climate Change Conference in favor of Baku and has even called on other Eastern European states to support Azerbaijan’s application. In return, Baku endorses Armenia’s candidacy for membership in the COP Eastern European States Bureau.

This agreement comes as a surprise, considering the recent tensions and escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The “one-day war” in September had strained relations and cast doubt on the possibility of peace talks. However, this breakthrough has opened new possibilities for dialogue and conflict resolution.

The previous negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan had occurred in two formats: Western and Russian. The Western dialogue focused on the recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by Armenia, while the Russian track proposed postponing Karabakh status issues and advocated for a transport corridor through Armenia. However, with Azerbaijan regaining control of Nagorno-Karabakh, these dynamics have changed significantly.

American pressure seems to have played a crucial role in Baku’s shift towards reconciliation. The United States issued forceful warnings about the unacceptability of coercion towards Armenia, and an American State Department official visited Baku on the same day the joint statement emerged. This indicates the support and involvement of the US in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The absence of Moscow in this significant development is a stark rebuke for the Kremlin, which has been involved in mediating the conflict for decades. The peace talks will now take place under the auspices of the EU and the US, highlighting the diminishing influence of Russia in the region. While Russia maintains a military presence in both countries, its political backing has waned, making it unlikely to sabotage the peace process.

As the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan progresses, signing a peace agreement in the coming months seems increasingly realistic. This would mark a foreign policy disaster for Russia and further solidify the shifting power dynamics in the South Caucasus region. The end of Russia’s influence in this conflict opens new possibilities for stability and cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

FAQs:

1. What led to the breakthrough in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

The breakthrough can be attributed to the joint efforts of both countries, as well as the pressure exerted by the United States. American officials issued warnings against coercion towards Armenia, and an American State Department official visited Baku on the same day the joint statement emerged.

2. What are the key aspects of the joint statement?

The joint statement outlines a prisoner exchange and mutual confidence-building measures. Azerbaijan has agreed to release 32 Armenian military personnel, while Armenia will release two Azerbaijanis. Symbolic gestures, such as Yerevan withdrawing its bid to host the next UN Climate Change Conference in favor of Baku, have also been agreed upon.

3. How does this development impact Russia’s influence in the region?

This breakthrough marks the end of Russia’s influence in the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The peace talks will now be facilitated by the EU and the US, sidelining Russia’s role as a mediator.

4. What are the prospects for a long-lasting peace agreement?

With the progress made in the recent joint statement and the support of international actors, signing a peace agreement within the coming months seems increasingly realistic. This would bring stability to the region and open up new opportunities for cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Source: [Original Article Title](https://www.original-domain.com)