Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Unity Between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur for Peace

In a recent address to parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years and emphasized the government’s commitment to national security. While discussing the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur, Shah called for unity between the Kuki and Meitei communities to bring about peace in the state.

Shah’s speech covered a wide range of topics, including the government’s efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist violence areas, and the northeast. He emphasized the government’s dedication to resolving these conflicts and ensuring progress in these regions.

Regarding the Manipur ethnic violence, Shah acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue and maintained a non-aggressive tone. He had previously met with Kuki groups who had reached out to him for assistance in finding space for mass burials. In his address, Shah appealed to both the Kuki and Meitei communities to come together and resolve their differences for the sake of peace. However, the opposition declined to support this appeal.

Shah also addressed other achievements of the government, such as COVID-19 management, infrastructure development, and farmers’ welfare. He responded to opposition claims by presenting data and countering their arguments.

The Home Minister highlighted the active involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the situation in Manipur. He mentioned multiple meetings held and steps taken by the government to ensure the state’s stability, including changes in the police chief position and the deployment of security personnel.

Shah’s speech provided insight into the government’s approach to tackling ethnic violence and promoting national security. By emphasizing the need for unity between different communities, he demonstrated a commitment to peaceful resolutions and progress in Manipur.