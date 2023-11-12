US Considers Deploying Armed Forces to Safeguard Oil Tankers Against Iranian Threats

In a bid to address growing security concerns over Iran’s alleged attempts to hijack ships in international waters, the United States is reportedly contemplating the deployment of armed sailors and marines on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, which sits between Iran and Oman, is a vital maritime route through which about 20% of the world’s crude oil and oil products are transported.

Following Iran’s seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels, the Pentagon responded by dispatching additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, as well as a warship, to the Middle East in July. In the face of heightened tensions, Tehran went on to claim that it possessed a court order to seize a tanker in Gulf waters after successfully taking control of a commercial tanker the previous month.

To combat this escalating threat, US officials have revealed that marines in the Middle East have already undergone training with the intention of safeguarding these vulnerable vessels. However, the decision to request armed forces on certain segments of a ship’s journey through the Strait of Hormuz would ultimately rest with the commercial shipping companies themselves.

The Biden administration had previously announced its intention to take action in the region, although no specifics were given at the time. With the 2015 Iran nuclear deal effectively collapsing and relations between Iran and the West deteriorating, there is a pressing need to alleviate tensions and seek avenues to revive nuclear limitations.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of deploying armed forces on commercial ships?

A: The deployment of armed sailors and marines aims to protect commercial vessels from potential hijackings by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Q: How important is the Strait of Hormuz for global oil transportation?

A: The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route through which approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil and oil products pass.

Q: Who will decide whether armed forces are deployed on a particular ship?

A: The decision to request armed forces for maritime protection during dangerous segments in the Strait of Hormuz will be at the discretion of the respective commercial shipping companies.

