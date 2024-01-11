Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman Amidst Rising Geopolitical Tensions

In a recent incident that has added to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, an oil tanker was reportedly boarded by unidentified armed men in military attire in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker, previously known as the Suez Rajan, had been at the center of a yearlong dispute between Iran and the United States. The vessel was carrying 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, which had been seized by the U.S. Justice Department.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but suspicions immediately fell on Iran due to its past involvement with the vessel. Satellite-tracking data revealed that the tanker had changed its course and was heading towards the port of Bandar-e Jask in Iran. However, it is important to note that no official confirmation regarding the involvement of any specific party has been provided at this time.

This incident comes in the wake of a series of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have targeted shipping in the Red Sea. Just a few days ago, the Houthi rebels launched their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles, but these attacks were successfully intercepted and neutralized by U.S.-led forces.

The attacks on shipping have raised concerns over possible retaliatory strikes by international forces patrolling the vital waterway. The United Nations Security Council recently condemned the Houthi rebels for their actions, and American and British officials have warned of potential consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz, where this recent incident occurred, is a narrow passage that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. It is a crucial waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s traded oil flows. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, responsible for providing warnings to sailors in the Middle East, reported that the apparent seizure took place in the waters between Oman and Iran.

According to reports, the ship’s security manager, along with the ship’s captain, reported hearing unknown voices over the phone. Efforts to contact the ship subsequently failed. The private security firm Ambrey stated that four to five armed individuals boarded the vessel, identified as the oil tanker St. Nikolas. The individuals reportedly wore black military-style uniforms and covered the surveillance cameras as they boarded.

The St. Nikolas, formerly known as the Suez Rajan, had been loading crude oil off the coast of Basra in Iraq. The oil was bound for Aliaga in Turkey. The vessel is owned by the Greek shipping company Empire Navigation and has a crew of 18 Filipinos and one Greek national.

This recent incident draws attention to the Suez Rajan, which had been under scrutiny since February 2022. It was suspected that the tanker had transported oil from Iran’s Khargh Island, the country’s main oil distribution terminal in the Persian Gulf. Satellite photos and shipping data supported these allegations. The vessel spent months in the South China Sea before unexpectedly setting sail for the Texas coast. The cargo was eventually discharged to another tanker in August and delivered to Houston as per a U.S. Justice Department order. Empire Navigation pleaded guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil in a related case and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine.

At the time of writing, the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, responsible for patrolling the Middle East, has not commented on the incident. There has also been no official response from Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency or its mission to the United Nations.

FAQ:

Q: Who seized the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman?

A: Unidentified armed men, suspected to be connected to Iran.

Q: Why is this incident significant?

A: It adds to the rising tensions in the Middle East and raises concerns about possible retaliatory actions by international forces.

Q: Where did the oil tanker originate from and where was it headed?

A: The oil tanker was initially loading crude oil off the coast of Basra in Iraq and was destined for Aliaga, Turkey.

Q: What actions have been taken by the international community?

A: The United Nations Security Council condemned the Houthi rebels for their recent attacks, and American and British officials have warned of potential consequences.