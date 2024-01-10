How Ecuador’s Security Crisis Reflects a Changing Landscape of Crime

Amidst a tumultuous security situation, Ecuador has witnessed a startling increase in murder and violence attributed to drug trafficking. Once considered a bastion of relative peace, Ecuador finds itself caught between Colombia and Peru, two major cocaine producers plagued by their own violent internal conflicts.

In response to the surge in violence, Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, has taken drastic measures. He declared a state of “internal armed conflict,” classifying 20 drug trafficking gangs as terrorist organizations. This move grants the military the authority to “neutralize” criminal factions within the parameters of international humanitarian law.

However, the situation spiraled into chaos when the country’s most notorious gang leader and drug lord, Adolfo Macías, famously known as Fito, escaped from prison. The subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by President Noboa unleashed a wave of criminal attacks both within and outside prisons. Tragically, these acts of violence have resulted in the loss of lives, including police officers, prison guards, and even the invasion of a television station by armed gangsters during a live broadcast.

Ecuadorians are grappling with fear and uncertainty. The country was once celebrated for its picturesque landscapes, vibrant biodiversity, and its appeal as a retirement destination for U.S. citizens. The sudden deterioration of security has shattered this perception.

“We’ve never witnessed anything like this before,” says Fernando Carrión, a security expert at the Latin American Social Sciences Institute in Quito. “We’ve always considered ourselves an island of peace.”

Yet, Carrión acknowledges that signs of this brewing crisis were apparent. The rate of violent deaths in Ecuador has skyrocketed from five per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017 to a staggering 46, making 2023 the bloodiest year in Ecuador’s history. According to police records, at least 7,592 violent deaths were reported in 2023, compared to 4,426 in the previous year.

The recent wave of violence is primarily connected to the jailbreak of Adolfo Macías, also known as Fito, as well as another gang leader named Fabricio Colón. Colón, a prominent figure in the Los Lobos gang, is implicated in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the issuing of death threats against Attorney General Diana Salazar.

This crisis highlights a disturbing reality – organized crime’s pervasive reach into the corridors of power. Now, several gangs are resisting the new president’s aggressive approach to dismantle their control over prisons. President Noboa aims to militarize the jail system, institute longer sentences, and isolate powerful kingpins, similar to the ones who recently escaped.

In an effort to address the prevailing security challenges, President Noboa recently announced plans to construct two maximum-security prisons, following the model of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who has received praise for his approach to criminal justice reform.

The dire circumstances in Ecuador have compelled many citizens to seek safety elsewhere. Facing economic hardship, extortion, and the constant threat of becoming victims of violent crimes, tens of thousands of Ecuadorians have chosen to embark on treacherous journeys heading north via the perilous Darién Gap, situated between Colombia and Panama. In fact, Ecuadorians have become the second-largest nationality to undertake this hazardous route after Venezuelans.

Local crime gangs, once heavily influenced by rival Mexican drug cartels Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, have now turned their ruthless tactics against a common foe – the Ecuadorian state itself.

