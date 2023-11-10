The Future of European Space Policy: A Crossroads for Launch Capabilities

European space officials are gathering in Seville, Spain, for a crucial “Space Summit” to discuss the future of space policy on the continent. The focus of the summit will include the pressing issue of launch capabilities and the challenges faced by the European space industry.

The European Space Agency’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, emphasized the significance of this meeting, stating that he expects bold decisions to be made regarding launchers and exploration. As the current crisis in the European launch industry continues to unfold, there is a growing sense of urgency for a paradigm shift in this sector.

The root of this crisis can be traced back approximately a decade when Europe was looking to develop a successor to the successful yet expensive Ariane 5 rocket. Emerging competitors, such as SpaceX and its Falcon 9 booster, were already taking away significant commercial business from Ariane 5. This prompted discussions on whether to evolve the Ariane 5 or introduce an entirely new rocket.

While Germany proposed a midlife evolution of the Ariane 5 to bring down costs, the French officials favored the development of the Ariane 6 rocket, which would be 50 percent cheaper and built in collaboration with industry leaders. In 2014, a compromise was reached, and the decision was made to proceed with the development of the Ariane 6 rocket, with Germany, Italy, and France taking on different roles in its production.

However, over the past decade, three main factors have contributed to the current crisis in the European launch industry. Firstly, SpaceX’s domination of the commercial market with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket has posed a significant challenge to European launch providers. SpaceX’s competitive pricing and high launch frequency have attracted customers away from the Ariane rockets.

Secondly, the Ariane 6 rocket has faced significant delays, pushing back its planned launch from 2020 to a potential debut in mid-2024. With the retirement of the Ariane 5 and the unavailability of the Russian Soyuz rocket due to geopolitical tensions, Europe currently relies on SpaceX to fulfill crucial satellite launch missions.

Lastly, cost reduction targets of 50 percent have been scaled back to 40 percent due to inflation, making it increasingly difficult to sustain these cuts. The primary contractor for the Ariane 6 rocket, ArianeGroup, is now requesting a substantial subsidy of 350 million euros per year to operate the rocket, potentially negating the anticipated cost savings.

The consequences of this crisis are becoming more apparent, with Europe facing a significant capability gap in launching satellites to orbit. As the Space Summit takes place in Seville this week, the decisions made by European space officials will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the continent’s launch capabilities.

