Argentine Peso Plunges as Maverick Candidate Emerges Victorious in Primaries

Argentina was thrown into turmoil on Monday as the national currency, the Argentine peso, plummeted in value following the surprising success of an unconventional candidate in the primary elections. Javier Milei, a right-wing candidate who has expressed admiration for former President Donald Trump, secured the largest share of primary votes. This unexpected outcome has raised concerns and uncertainty about the future of the country’s presidential elections, as Argentina continues to grapple with severe economic challenges.

Milei, a 52-year-old economist, has made controversial statements on various issues. He advocates for replacing the Argentine peso with the US dollar and calls for the abolition of the country’s Central Bank. Additionally, he has voiced skepticism about climate change, criticized sex education as a supposed attack on traditional family values, and even suggested legalizing the sale of human organs. His proposals for gun ownership in Argentina involve deregulation and greater citizen access to firearms.

The government of Argentina responded to the news of Milei’s victory by devaluing the local currency by 20%. This devaluation, coupled with an already high inflation rate, is likely to further exacerbate the financial difficulties faced by ordinary citizens. As the peso loses value, the cost of goods and services escalates, making it increasingly challenging for people to make ends meet. Many Argentinians are already struggling to provide for their families and fear that the situation will only worsen.

The primary elections witnessed a historically low turnout, with only 69% of eligible voters participating. This low level of engagement reflects growing disillusionment with mainstream political parties in Argentina. While established political coalitions have alternated in power for the past decade, the emergence of an outsider candidate like Milei demonstrates the widespread desire for change and frustration with the status quo.

Milei’s unexpected success has catapulted him into the national spotlight and positioned him as a genuine contender for the presidency. His fiery rhetoric against the political establishment has resonated with a significant segment of the population, leading to a surge in popularity. While Milei’s victory in the primaries does not guarantee his ultimate success in the general elections, it has undoubtedly shifted the political landscape in Argentina.

The rise of right-wing populism in Latin America is not a phenomenon unique to Argentina. In countries like Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-left agenda and tough-on-crime stance have garnered immense support. Similarly, in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has gained popularity for his uncompromising approach to combating gang violence, even amid human rights concerns. Milei’s proposed alliances with the United States and Israel, as well as the relocation of the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem, echo similar policies embraced by former President Trump.

While Milei currently leads with approximately 30% of the total vote, securing the presidency requires either 45% of the vote or 40% with a 10-point lead over the second-place candidate. Achieving this feat within the next two months will be a significant challenge for Milei. Nevertheless, his rise to prominence is evidence of the electorate’s eagerness for change and a departure from traditional politics.

As Argentina navigates these uncertain times, it is clear that the country is yearning for a different path forward. Milei’s victory in the primaries has punctuated the desire to upend the established political order and create a new Argentina. The road ahead promises to be arduous, but the possibility of genuine transformation lies in the hands of the Argentinian people.

Source: [BBC](https://www.bbc.com)

