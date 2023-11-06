Argentines Vote in Primary Election Amid Economic Turmoil

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday to participate in a primary election that will serve as a crucial indicator of citizens’ desire for change ahead of the general elections in October. This election is taking place in a country grappling with one of the highest inflation rates globally, making the outcome of these primaries particularly significant.

The primary will determine the presidential candidate for the main center-right opposition coalition, with Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich vying for the position. The winner of this race will likely face Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is currently contending against a leftist challenger within the ruling coalition. President Alberto Fernández, from the center-left, has decided not to seek reelection due to his low approval ratings, soaring inflation, increasing poverty, and a rapidly depreciating currency.

Moreover, these primaries will shed light on the popularity of right-wing populist candidate Javier Milei, known for his anti-establishment messaging that has resonated strongly among the younger generation. However, delays and difficulties with the use of new electronic voting machines impeded the voting process in some polling locations in the capital. A judge overseeing the election criticized the “degree of improvisation” and raised the possibility of extending the voting time as a result.

The economic implications of these primaries are also significant. Four years ago, a strong showing by now-President Fernández in the primaries resulted in a sharp depreciation of the currency as markets anticipated the end of business-friendly policies under Macri. Concerns about the impact on the economy loom large as the results of these primaries emerge.

As the campaign unfolded, the focus shifted from economic concerns to issues of crime following the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl during a robbery and the passing of a leftist political activist while in police custody during a protest. These incidents ignited anger among the population, many of whom expressed skepticism about meaningful change and frustration with political leaders.

Despite concerns about voter enthusiasm, political leaders urged citizens to cast their ballots. However, the participation rate, while mandatory, is often around 70%, indicating a lack of enthusiasm and faith in the system. The forthcoming general elections in October will reveal whether the primary results will contribute to a significant shift in Argentina’s political landscape or if the status quo will prevail.