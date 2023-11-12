Argentine Economy Faces Uncertainty as Massa and Milei Advance to Run-Off Vote

Argentina’s recent presidential election has delivered a surprising outcome, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the country’s economy. Economy Minister Sergio Massa secured 36.6% of the first-round vote, surpassing radical libertarian Javier Milei at 30% and center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich at 23.8%.

As a result, Massa and Milei will compete head-to-head in a run-off vote scheduled for November 19. This unexpected turn of events has had a notable impact on Argentine dollar-denominated bonds, which experienced a decline in value. The dollar note due 2035 saw the most significant decrease, with a bid price of 23.7 cents on the dollar.

Financial stocks initially opened lower but later trimmed losses. Similarly, the stocks of Argentine companies listed in the U.S., such as agriculture business Cresud, also dipped. Milei’s success in the primary election held in August had caused a stir, particularly due to his policies advocating for dollarizing the economy, eliminating the central bank, and reducing government spending.

These developments come at a critical time for Argentina’s next president, who is expected to face a series of economic challenges. A recession is anticipated, with inflation projected to reach 142.4% this year, and foreign currency reserves are rapidly declining. Some analysts attribute Milei’s political achievements to public discontent with the dire economic situation and widespread corruption in the country.

The unexpected voting numbers have taken both markets and polls by surprise. Christine Reed, an emerging market fixed income analyst at asset management firm Ninety One, highlights the likelihood of a more fragmented congress in the future. The attention now turns to Milei, as investors speculate whether he will shift his stance towards the center to secure Bullrich’s supporters. However, past behavior suggests this is unlikely.

Massa’s actions and decisions in the market, including his troubled relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have raised concerns among bondholders. The IMF’s association with Massa is currently strained, which could further complicate the economic outlook. Massa’s market reputation has suffered over the past six months.

Strategists at Dutch bank ING suggest that the November run-off outcome remains highly uncertain. Massa is expected to maintain his strategy of social support and looser fiscal policy, leading to potential fiscal target misses. In contrast, Milei will continue to highlight the economic challenges under Massa’s leadership and demand substantial changes in Argentina’s economic policies.

It is unclear whether the Argentine electorate is ready for a transformative shift, but the upcoming month is likely to be marked by significant uncertainty. Neither candidate has shown much support for the beleaguered peso, indicating that Argentine assets will remain under pressure in the foreseeable future.