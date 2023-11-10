The Argentine Youth and the Rise of an Unconventional Presidential Candidate

The upcoming presidential election in Argentina on October 22 is capturing the attention of the country’s youth, who are preparing to cast their votes for the first time. This election marks a turning point for them, as they face the challenges of a stagnant economy, a high cost of living, and political and economic volatility.

One candidate, in particular, is capturing the hearts and minds of many young Argentines. Javier Milei, a wild-haired and unconventional political outsider, has become the frontrunner in the race. Known for his leather jackets, rock songs, and fiery rhetoric against “thieving” politicians, Milei promises to upend the country’s economic model and bring about change.

Tomas Kremenchuzky, a 17-year-old Argentine voter, is drawn to Milei’s charisma and unique style of communication. Kremenchuzky, who comes from a well-off family and attends a private school in Buenos Aires, has been influenced by his parents’ conservative views but is open to being convinced by Milei in the election debates.

Rocio Pozzetti, a 16-year-old student, fears Milei’s conservative social views and his promises of sharp cuts to government spending. She believes that these policies would harm the most vulnerable in society and is voting for Sergio Massa, the Peronist ruling party candidate, who she believes represents social justice.

The rise of Milei and the appeal he holds for many young voters can be attributed to a deep-seated anger and frustration with traditional politics. Noelle Chab, an 18-year-old Buenos Aires resident, sees Milei as the embodiment of change and a way to “remove” the current government, which she believes has done more harm than good.

While Milei’s ideas about shrinking the state resonate with some young voters like Simon Rubinstein, they also express concerns about his proposals, such as dollarization and laxer controls on guns. The economic situation in Argentina has left them feeling uncertain about the future, regardless of who wins the election.

Interestingly, all the young voters interviewed share worries about Milei’s socially conservative views, particularly his strong anti-abortion stance. They believe that it will be difficult for him to gain widespread support on this issue, as Argentina legalized abortion in late 2020.

As the election approaches, the youth of Argentina are grappling with a choice between tradition and change, familiarity and the unknown. Their voices and votes will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the country.