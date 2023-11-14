FAQ: What to Expect During Your Trial and Subscription with FT.com

Are you curious about what is included in your trial with FT.com? Well, we’ve got you covered with this helpful FAQ guide. Let’s dive in!

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will enjoy complete digital access to FT.com. This includes access to everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With the Standard Digital package, you’ll have access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. If you opt for the Premium Digital package, you’ll receive all the benefits of the Standard Digital package, plus access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. If you’d like to compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, you can check out this link.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan will grant you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during your trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. If you’d like to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial. Additionally, if the premium access is not what you need, you can downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. You can compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages here. Any changes you make will become effective at the end of the trial period, ensuring you retain full access for 4 weeks, regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the Settings & Account section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, making it convenient for you to choose the method that suits you best.

Now that you have a comprehensive understanding of what you can expect during your trial and subscription with FT.com, we hope you make the most of your digital access. Happy reading!