Argentina’s President Faces First Test as Protests Erupt

Amidst a severe economic crisis, Argentine President Javier Milei’s government implemented drastic economic measures shortly after coming into power. These measures, including a 50% devaluation of the Argentine peso, subsidy cuts, and the closure of government ministries, have sparked anger among social and labor groups. In response, Milei’s administration has warned of a tough crackdown on protests that block streets.

Milei’s security minister, Patricia Bullrich, introduced a new “protocol” designed to maintain public order. This protocol grants federal forces the authority to clear people blocking streets without a judicial order. It also allows the police to identify and bill individuals protesting and obstructing public thoroughfares through video or digital means.

The aim of the new protocol is to prevent blockades, particularly in Buenos Aires, where regular protests, known as “piquetes,” often disrupt traffic for hours. However, some groups argue that this protocol goes too far and criminalizes the right to protest. Argentine labor, social, and human rights groups have even submitted a petition to the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, claiming that the protocol infringes on rights protected by the country’s constitution, such as the right to free assembly, association, freedom of expression, and social protest.

In addition to the new protocol, the government announced that individuals who block streets could be removed from the public assistance benefit lists if they are recipients. This move aims to discourage social organizations from using the support they provide as leverage to compel people to participate in protests.

On Wednesday, groups including Polo Obrero, which represents the unemployed, organized protests in Buenos Aires, marching from Congress to the historic Plaza de Mayo. The demonstration coincided with the 22nd anniversary of a protest that erupted during a previous economic crisis, resulting in casualties and the resignation of then-President Fernando de la Rúa. However, opposition to the protests exists as a recent poll conducted by the University of Buenos Aires’ Observatory of Applied Social Psychology found that 65% of respondents support banning blockades.

President Milei, a renowned economist who gained popularity through his outspoken criticisms of the political establishment, secured his position with the support of disillusioned Argentines facing the dire economic situation. The country is grappling with an annual inflation rate of 161% and a high poverty rate, with four out of every 10 individuals living in poverty. Additionally, Argentina faces a substantial $45 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund.

