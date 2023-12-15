Argentina’s President Javier Milei Implements Sweeping Changes to Government Structure

Argentina’s President Launches Ambitious Economic Reform Agenda

Just one day into his term as Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei has wasted no time in enacting major reforms. Fueled by his boisterous libertarian beliefs, the economist-turned-politician has made significant changes to the governmental structure of the country. In a bold move to slash government spending, Milei has done away with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity. Several other ministries have also been downsized and recombined into new entities, signaling a strong commitment to austerity measures.

Milei’s campaign promise to prioritize economic reform and reduce government intervention was made evident as he took office on December 10th. Carrying a symbolic chainsaw throughout his campaign, he conveyed his determination to cut down on unnecessary expenses. Now, as president, he is following through on his pledge by eliminating ministries that he believes are not fundamental to the functioning of the government.

The newly formed Ministry of Human Capital, headed by former TV producer Sandra Pettovello, will now oversee the areas previously managed by the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Social Security. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Works, Transportation, Energy, Mining, and Communications will merge to create a consolidated Ministry of Infrastructure. It is important to note that the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity will be completely dissolved.

While these decisions are presented as essential economic policies, they also reflect Milei’s desire for greater control. Known as a self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist,” he has drawn inspiration from former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro. Milei has a history of grandstanding, dismissing journalists, and promoting ultra-right views on controversial topics such as abortion, immigration, climate change, and gun ownership. In fact, both Bolsonaro and Trump eliminated their respective countries’ cultural ministries upon taking office. Trump even congratulated Milei on his victory, applauding his commitment to “make Argentina great again.”

Milei’s skepticism towards the arts, humanities, and history is well-documented. He has publicly criticized Argentina’s Ministry of Education, labeling it as the “Ministry of Indoctrination.” His disparaging views extend to Argentina’s dark past, as he has cast doubt on the number of people killed and disappeared during the country’s military junta in the 1970s. Additionally, he has openly mocked human rights workers and questioned their efforts. It is worth noting that Milei’s vice president, Victoria Villarruel, shares similar sentiments and has even advocated for the dismantling of the ESMA Museum and Site of Memory, a Unesco World Heritage Site that serves as a reminder of the junta’s atrocities.

Milei’s ambitious economic reform agenda includes subsidy cuts for gas and electricity, cancellation of public projects, and a planned devaluation of the Argentine peso. These measures are aimed at tackling the country’s soaring inflation rates and staggering poverty levels. Despite facing criticism from various sectors of society, Milei remains resolute in his determination to reshape Argentina’s economic landscape.

As the nation watches with anticipation, only time will tell whether Milei’s bold actions will bring about the desired economic stability or lead Argentina down a different path. One thing is certain—Argentina, and the world at large, will continue to closely monitor the impact of Milei’s governance on the country’s future.