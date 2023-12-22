Argentina’s New President Implements Bold Economic Reforms to Revitalize Struggling Economy

Argentina’s newly elected President, Javier Milei, wasted no time in tackling the country’s severe economic crisis. Embracing his ideology as a self-described anarcho-capitalist, Milei has signed a decree that sets forth a series of economic reforms aimed at boosting exports and deregulating the struggling economy.

In his televised address, President Milei asserted that this is just the first step toward restoring freedom and independence to individuals, while dismantling the excessive regulations that have hindered economic growth. His sensational rhetoric and commitment to economic liberty have drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since taking office on December 10, Milei has been critical of the outgoing lawmakers, holding them responsible for Argentina’s path toward hyperinflation and the ruin of the lives of its citizens. Despite having the second-largest economy in South America, Argentina is grappling with annual inflation of 143%, leading to a significant depreciation of its currency.

The country is burdened with a trade deficit of $43 billion and owes $45 billion to the International Monetary Fund, with an additional $10.6 billion due to private and multilateral creditors by April.

To address these pressing issues, President Milei has outlined a comprehensive plan. One of the key components is the privatization of state-owned companies, although he has not specified which firms specifically. The state-owned oil company, YPF, is among the candidates for privatization, according to Milei’s previous statements.

President Milei has also taken measures to devalue the local peso currency by over 50% since assuming office. Additionally, he plans to raise taxes on Argentina’s grain exports, which are crucial for the global supply of processed soybeans, corn, and wheat. By generating additional revenue, Milei aims to lower other levies and create a more favorable environment for economic growth.

However, the proposed tax increase has faced opposition from farm groups that fear its negative impact on the industry. As a result, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest President Milei’s plans and demand more support for the economically disadvantaged.

Milei’s victory in the presidential election came as a response to widespread discontent and rising poverty among the Argentine population. Throughout his campaign, he vowed to implement economic shock therapy and reduce the size of the state. He even expressed intentions to relocate the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following in the footsteps of the Trump administration.

While President Milei accused his opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, and his allies of running a fear-based campaign, he also made adjustments to some of his more controversial proposals, such as loosening gun control. In his final campaign ad, Milei reassured voters that he had no plans to privatize education or healthcare.

