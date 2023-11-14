FAQs – Everything You Need to Know About Your Trial Subscription

Are you wondering about the details of your trial subscription? Look no further! We have compiled a list of frequently asked questions to provide you with all the information you need to make the most of your trial period.

1. What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to our platform, which encompasses everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package offers access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, our Premium Digital package provides access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a detailed comparison of the two packages, click here.

2. What happens at the end of my trial?

If no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you complete access for $69 per month. However, we also provide the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. Furthermore, if you decide to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can opt to pay annually at the end of the trial. Alternatively, you may choose to downgrade to Standard Digital, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many of our users. Compare the two packages here. Any changes made will be effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for 4 weeks, even if you downgrade or cancel.

3. When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time through our online platform. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Rest assured that you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

4. What forms of payment can I use?

We offer support for credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, providing you with multiple payment options for your convenience.

Now that you have all the relevant information, make the most of your trial subscription with us. If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out to our customer support team, who will gladly assist you.