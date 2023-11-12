New Leader Emerges in Argentina’s Presidential Race: Embracing a Diverse Identity

In a surprising turn of events, Argentina’s presidential frontrunner is challenging traditional norms and seeking to embrace a diverse identity. Javier Milei, the leading vote-getter in the recently held national primary elections, has not only captured attention for his libertarian stance and controversial views on a range of topics, but also for his desire to undergo conversion to Judaism.

Milei, a 52-year-old economist and leader of the La Libertad Avanza party, has been exploring Jewish topics with Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish of ACILBA, an Argentine-Moroccan Jewish community. Through their regular discussions and studies, Milei has gained a deep understanding of Jewish culture and traditions.

While contemplating his conversion, Milei acknowledges that certain challenges lie ahead, such as the observance of Shabbat. As he ponders the possibility of becoming Argentina’s first Jewish president, he seeks guidance from Rabbi Wahnish, who encourages him to explore economic analysis through the lens of Torah teachings.

The rise of Milei, often labeled as “far right” or “libertarian,” signifies a growing dissatisfaction with the country’s political establishment. With a strong emphasis on dismantling the central bank and reducing public spending, Milei aims to address corruption and tackle Argentina’s poverty and inflation rates head-on.

Beyond his economic policies, Milei has faced scrutiny for his controversial views. He has dismissed climate change as a “socialist lie” and advocates for the free market to dictate organ donations. His stance against sex education as a threat to family values has also attracted attention. However, it is worth noting that Milei’s political evolution has been accompanied by introspective personal growth, with a background as a former tantric sex coach.

Milei’s engagement with Jewish culture goes beyond intellectual pursuits. He emphasizes his commitment to the Jewish community by openly quoting Torah passages during public appearances. His alliance with Victoria Villaruel, his vice presidential candidate, further solidifies his pro-Israel stance. In fact, if elected, Milei pledges to relocate the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, cementing his support for Israel. His first foreign trip as president, he declares, would be to Israel, where he intends to deepen his studies of Jewish scriptures.

As Milei’s political ambition climbs higher, his personal life showcases his unique devotion. Known for his love of mastiff dogs, he has named at least two after notable Jewish economists – Milton Friedman and Murray Rothbard. This peculiar choice highlights his admiration for figures who have contributed to the development of economic theories.

While Milei’s political ideologies and controversial statements may elicit polarizing responses, his journey towards embracing Judaism exemplifies the evolving nature of identity and the pursuit of truth. As Argentina approaches the general election in October, the nation stands at a crossroads with a presidential candidate who challenges conventions and seeks to create a more diverse and inclusive future.

