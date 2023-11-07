The Unpredictable Race for Argentina’s Next President

As voters in Argentina get ready to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election, the race appears to be the most unpredictable one since the country’s return to democracy 40 years ago. With a shock primary win for far-right frontrunner Javier Milei, the election has taken an unexpected turn.

Milei, a libertarian economist often compared to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, has captured attention with his promises to dollarize the economy, abolish the central bank, and significantly reduce state spending. While many analysts expected a close contest between Milei and his rivals, current Economy Minister Sergio Massa and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, the outcome remains uncertain.

Argentina’s economy, Latin America’s third-largest, is currently in the midst of a severe crisis. Rampant inflation, rising poverty rates, and a historic drought in key agricultural areas have taken a toll on the purchasing power of the nation. Whichever candidate wins the race will be inheriting a challenging economic situation.

The upcoming election is expected to require a second-round run-off next month to determine the country’s next president. Analysts at Verisk Maplecroft, a political risk consultancy, agree that the outcome is difficult to predict. Jimena Blanco, head of Americas at Verisk Maplecroft, describes it as the most uncertain election Argentina has faced in decades.

Mariano Machado, a principal analyst for the Americas at Verisk Maplecroft, notes the unreliability of Argentina’s pollsters in recent years. He likens navigating this race to trying to navigate in the mist with broken or unreliable instruments.

The top two candidates from Sunday’s vote will likely contest a runoff vote on November 19. For a candidate to win outright, they must receive over 45% of the votes or over 40% with a more-than-10-point lead over the second-place candidate. The winner will govern Argentina for the next four years, inheriting the same troubled economy.

While Milei is expected to receive the most votes this weekend, Massa remains a competitive candidate due to his support from the ruling Peronist bloc. However, the Economist Intelligence Unit predicts that in a head-to-head match up, Milei would defeat Massa.

As Argentinians head to the polls, they do so with uncertainty and the knowledge that their choice of the next president will have to navigate a troubled economic landscape.