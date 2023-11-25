Argentina’s Economy Chief Advocates Bold Economic Measures to Banks

BUENOS AIRES – In a high-profile meeting with local and international bank officials, Luis Caputo, a prominent Argentine former central banker and frontrunner for the role of the country’s new economy minister, presented President-elect Javier Milei’s economic plans. The meeting, held at a conference center in Buenos Aires, served as a platform for Caputo to emphasize the need for what he called “shock therapy” to address Argentina’s troubled economy.

Caputo’s proposals revolve around implementing immediate and drastic economic adjustments to combat inflation, prevent a looming recession, lift capital controls, and rebuild the country’s net reserves. He stressed the importance of fiscal and monetary measures, describing them as orthodox and rational in nature. Although Caputo did not officially confirm his appointment as economy minister, his collaboration with Milei suggests that the president-elect is leaning towards a more traditional economic team and policies.

These developments have had a significant impact on the markets, with bonds experiencing a nearly 14% increase and equities rising by over 40% since Milei’s victory in the recent run-off election. Investors seem to have responded positively to the expected shift towards more conventional economic strategies.

During the meeting, Caputo emphasized the need for immediate action to restore stability to Argentina’s economy. He stressed the importance of achieving fiscal balance and adopting a comprehensive market-oriented approach in dealing with the central bank’s liabilities. The local ADEBA banking association confirmed that the meeting took place and expressed support for Caputo’s views on fiscal balance and the market’s role in the economy.

While Milei’s team did not provide any official comments regarding the meeting, it is evident that the president-elect’s government intends to rapidly lift currency controls. However, the immediate dollarization of the economy is not part of their short-term plans. Caputo highlighted the need for a stabilization program before such a drastic move can be considered.

Caputo’s proposals also focused on addressing inflation forcefully, although he did not elaborate on specific measures. He acknowledged the urgency of tackling inflation and reducing the central bank’s Leliq short-term notes, which contribute to the expansion of the local currency supply. Details on how these goals would be achieved were not provided during the meeting.

Caputo’s extensive knowledge of the market and his involvement in assessing the banks’ position indicate that he has a crucial role in shaping the new government’s economic policies. As Milei’s government prepares to take office on December 10, investors and economists will closely watch how these proposed economic measures unfold, hoping to witness a positive transformation in Argentina’s economic landscape.

FAQ

What is shock therapy in economics?

Shock therapy is an economic approach that involves implementing rapid and drastic measures to address economic problems. It often includes significant reforms such as budget cuts, market liberalization, and currency devaluation.

Who is Luis Caputo?

Luis Caputo is a prominent Argentine economist and former central banker. He served as both the finance minister and the central bank chief during Mauricio Macri’s conservative government.

What is Milei’s economic plan?

Javier Milei, the President-elect of Argentina, has advocated for shock therapy to address the country’s economic challenges. This plan involves implementing immediate and drastic economic adjustments to combat inflation, prevent a looming recession, lift capital controls, and rebuild net reserves. It emphasizes fiscal and monetary measures and a comprehensive market-oriented approach.