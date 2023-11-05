Argentines Vote in General Election Amid Economic Crisis

Argentines exercised their right to vote on Sunday in a general election overshadowed by the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades. The outcome of this election is expected to have extensive repercussions on Argentina’s markets, international trade relations, and the political trajectory of the nation.

Three leading candidates are vying for the presidency, each representing different ideologies and approaches to address the nation’s economic woes. Javier Milei, an outsider with far-right libertarian views, has emerged as a strong contender. Milei’s appeal lies in his promise to upend the existing economic and political system, a message that resonates with frustrated voters grappling with an inflation rate of 138% and soaring poverty levels.

While Milei’s popularity surged after a shock win in the August open primaries, centrist Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa and conservative Patricia Bullrich are also competing closely. Pollsters predict that there may not be an outright winner in this election.

Whoever emerges victorious will inherit an ailing economy on the brink of collapse. With depleted central bank reserves, an impending recession, and an unstable $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the incoming president will face a colossal task.

Milei proposes shock therapy as a remedy for Argentina’s economic woes, advocating for measures such as dollarization, dismantling the central bank, drastic government downsizing, and state entity privatization. His supporters perceive him as the only candidate who truly comprehends the severity of the country’s situation and possesses the necessary solutions to save it.

Massa, the current economy chief, is also in the race, despite presiding over triple-digit inflation rates. He has pledged to reduce the fiscal deficit, maintain the national currency, and safeguard the Peronist social welfare safety net.

Bullrich, a former security minister with a stronghold in business circles, has seen her support wane due to Milei’s unexpected rise. Experts believe she is the most likely of the top three contenders to miss out on a second round.

Ultimately, the election’s outcome will determine Argentina’s future trajectory and the path its leaders will take to revive the failing economy. As polling stations close and the first results emerge, the eyes of the nation and the world remain fixated on Argentina’s uncertain political landscape.