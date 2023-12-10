Argentina is abuzz with excitement as the country prepares to inaugurate its newly-elected president, Javier Milei. The right-wing populist and self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist secured a landslide victory in last month’s presidential runoff election. Among the distinguished guests attending the inauguration is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has shown his support for Milei and expressed his intention to strengthen ties between Ukraine and Latin America.

Zelenskyy, who personally congratulated Milei on his triumph, is eager to forge a closer relationship with the newly-elected Argentine leader. In a phone conversation following the election, Milei proposed that Argentina become a host for a landmark summit between Ukraine and Latin America. Zelenskyy warmly welcomed this idea, expressing his gratitude for Milei’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

While Milei’s unorthodox style and domestic and economic policies have attracted criticism from certain Western media outlets, he has also positioned himself as a staunch advocate for a pro-US foreign policy. In addition, Milei has been openly critical of Russia and China, aligning himself with countries that share his disdain for their practices.

Apart from President Zelenskyy, a diverse group of world leaders will also be in attendance at the inauguration. Notably, Russia’s ambassador to Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, will be present, signaling a potential interest in Milei’s leadership. The Kremlin, however, has stated that it will reserve judgment until they have evaluated Milei’s post-inauguration statements.

The list of esteemed guests doesn’t end there. Spain’s King Felipe VI, known for his involvement in promoting diplomacy and stability, will be present alongside Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Paraguay’s Santiago Pena, Uruguay’s Luis Lacalle Pou, and Chile’s Gabriel Boric. Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, whose policies bear closer resemblance to Milei’s vision than those of current President Lula, will also grace the occasion.

As Argentina welcomes its new leader, the world watches eagerly to see how Milei’s presidency will unfold and impact domestic and global affairs. With an intriguing mix of personalities from different corners of the globe converging for the inauguration, the event holds promise for meaningful exchanges and potential collaborations.