New Article: Argentina Rejects BRICS Membership to Prioritize Unique Geopolitical Alignment

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has sent official letters to BRICS leaders declining the country’s planned entry into the alliance of major emerging economies, formally rejecting its membership. The decision comes as Milei believes that the current moment is not “opportune” for Argentina to become a full member of BRICS.

BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, had recently announced the admission of six new members. The inclusion of Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates was scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2024.

With the BRICS nations accounting for approximately 40% of the world’s population and over a quarter of the world’s GDP, there is significant interest from 14 other nations, predominantly from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, to join the bloc.

President Milei’s decision to reverse the previous administration’s plans is in line with his election campaign promise. As a libertarian outsider, Milei resoundingly defeated Argentina’s traditional political parties in the recent elections, expressing his opposition to joining BRICS.

In his letters to the BRICS leaders, Milei mentioned that Argentina’s membership was “not considered appropriate at this time.” However, he expressed his willingness to hold discussions with each of the five BRICS leaders, indicating that his foreign policy significantly differs from that of his predecessor’s government, and certain decisions made by the previous administration will be reviewed.

Unlike his predecessor, Milei, who defines himself as an “anarcho-capitalist,” aligns Argentina’s geopolitical stance with the United States and Israel, emphasizing that the country will not form alliances with communist nations. He has been critical of countries ruled by communism and has explicitly stated that Argentina will not maintain diplomatic relations with them, despite increasing Chinese investment in South America.

While Milei initially expressed intentions to sever ties with China and Brazil, two of Argentina’s major trading partners, he has adopted a more conciliatory tone since assuming office. Implementing measures to deregulate the economy and reduce state interventionism, Milei strives to introduce an economic shock treatment to address the country’s financial challenges.

Amidst his warnings of austerity and hyperinflation, Milei aims to steer Argentina towards a different economic path. By prioritizing its unique geopolitical alignment, Argentina positions itself for new opportunities and relationships that align with its distinct policies and objectives.

