Javier Milei’s Radical Agenda Threatens Argentina’s Scientific Community

As the 22 October presidential election in Argentina draws near, scientists in the country are growing increasingly concerned about the potential implications of front runner Javier Milei’s radical agenda. One of his most controversial proposals is the complete shutdown of the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), the country’s main science agency and a critical source of funding for over 12,000 researchers across 300 institutions.

Milei, a libertarian candidate often compared to former US President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, argues that shutting down CONICET and relying on private investment for scientific research could alleviate Argentina’s ongoing fiscal crisis. He has also proposed privatizing other sectors, including health and the environment, and even suggested allowing individuals to sell their organs for profit.

The scientific community in Argentina, home to Latin America’s third-largest economy, is deeply alarmed by the potential consequences of Milei’s presidency. The National Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences in Buenos Aires has stressed the importance of state investment in science, highlighting that leading developed countries heavily invest in scientific research as a means to drive economic development and tackle poverty.

Milei’s rise to prominence has been fueled by Argentina’s economic turmoil, with high inflation rates, escalating debt to international creditors, and significant levels of poverty. While he may currently be leading in the polls, experts remain skeptical of the figures, and his opponents are still actively campaigning to garner support.

If Milei were to become president, many fear a massive brain drain as talented researchers seek opportunities abroad. Argentina has a long history of struggling with brain drain during times of economic crises, with previous instances leading to mass emigration of scientists to Europe and the United States. While Argentina still maintains a relatively high number of researchers per capita in Latin America, the loss of these talented individuals would undoubtedly hinder the country’s scientific progress.

As the election date approaches, the fate of Argentina’s scientific community hangs in the balance. The outcome will determine not only the future of CONICET but also the country’s ability to sustain scientific advancements and retain its brightest minds. It is a critical moment for the scientific community as they await the decision that could shape Argentina’s trajectory in the years to come.