New Article: Fuel Shortage in Argentina Sparks Frustration and Uncertainty for Drivers

Amidst a severe fuel shortage in Argentina, drivers are finding themselves in a constant search for petrol to fill their tanks. Filling stations across the country have been running out of supply, leaving long lines at the few remaining operational pumps. This shortage has been attributed to problems in domestic refining and delays in imports due to a lack of dollars.

As the situation continues to worsen, frustration and anger are mounting among Argentine drivers. With a second-round presidential election runoff on the horizon, citizens are looking to the government for solutions. Sergio Massa, the economy chief of the ruling Peronist coalition, is seen as the frontrunner in the election, facing off against radical libertarian Javier Milei.

“The truth is that I work with the car and it’s like looking for water in the desert,” said Raul Paretto, a 38-year-old Cabify driver. The uncertainty and daily struggle to find fuel have taken a toll on drivers like Paretto, who feel helpless in their day-to-day lives.

Reporters in Buenos Aires have witnessed empty filling stations with signs indicating no petrol available. In other areas, long queues have formed, and some stations have resorted to rationing sales. While there are small signs of improvement, such as limited availability of certain types of petrol, the situation remains challenging for drivers.

The impact of the fuel shortage extends beyond urban areas. In Argentina’s farmlands, a shortage of diesel has posed a threat to the planting season of key crops like soy and late season corn. However, Jorge Chemes, the head of the Argentine Rural Confederations, mentioned that there are indications of the diesel shortage starting to ease.

Oil executives have attributed the shortage to planned halts at local refineries, which account for 80% of domestic supply, as well as the country’s limited foreign currency reserves hindering imports. “It’s not a problem of lack of crude oil, the problem is that there’s no more processing capacity with the refineries we have in Argentina,” said an industry source.

The government’s decision to fix a local oil price below the international rate in an effort to control inflation has further complicated the situation. With local oil prices set at $56 per barrel, significantly lower than the international price of around $86, importing fuel becomes economically challenging for companies.

Economy Minister Massa has issued an ultimatum to oil companies, demanding that they resolve the supply crisis by the end of Tuesday. If companies fail to comply, the government has threatened to halt crude oil export shipments from the Vaca Muerta shale formation. Massa emphasized the importance of prioritizing domestic supply and protecting the interests of Argentines.

In response, the largest fuel producers and refiners in Argentina have presented a plan to the government to restore full supply to gas stations and increase stocks. They have pledged to expedite the unloading of ships with imported fuel and supplement local production.

Meanwhile, local unions have supported Massa’s stance and have threatened to strike if the domestic fuel situation is not resolved promptly. They argue that crude production is at a record high, and oil companies are engaging in opportunistic behavior.

As the fuel shortage crisis continues, uncertainty looms over Argentina’s drivers. The government, oil companies, and unions are under immense pressure to find a swift resolution to the problem, ensuring a reliable and stable fuel supply for the country.

FAQ

What is causing the fuel shortage in Argentina?

The fuel shortage in Argentina can be attributed to problems in domestic refining and delays in imports due to a lack of dollars. Local refineries provide 80% of the country’s fuel supply, but planned halts at these refineries have disrupted the production process. Additionally, limited foreign currency reserves have hindered fuel imports.

Why is the government fixing a lower local oil price?

The government has fixed a local oil price at $56 per barrel to control inflation, which is significantly lower than the international price. This measure has led to economic challenges for companies importing fuel, skewing the economics of the industry.

What is the government’s response to the fuel shortage?

Economy Minister Sergio Massa has issued an ultimatum to oil companies, demanding that they resolve the supply crisis by a specified deadline. If they fail to comply, the government has threatened to halt crude oil export shipments from the Vaca Muerta shale formation. The government is prioritizing domestic supply and aims to protect the interests of Argentines.

Are there any signs of improvement?

While there are some signs of improvement, such as limited availability of certain types of petrol, the situation remains challenging. Producers in Argentina’s farmlands have noted a slight abatement in the diesel shortage, which is crucial for the planting season of key crops. However, the fuel shortage crisis is still ongoing, requiring swift resolution from all stakeholders involved.

(Source: Reuters)