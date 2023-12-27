Renowned visionary and architect of the European Union, Jacques Delors, has sadly passed away at the age of 98. Delors, a key figure in shaping the EU as we know it today, will be remembered for his contributions to the integration and cooperation of European nations.

Delors’ remarkable leadership and dedication were instrumental in establishing the Single European Act in 1986, which laid the foundation for the single market. His commitment to European unity and a shared future was evident throughout his career, leaving an indelible mark on the continent.

During his tenure as President of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors initiated significant reforms and bold policies that shaped the EU’s economic and social agenda. From the expansion of the EU’s regional policies to the inclusivity of the social dimension, his impactful decisions solidified the European Union as a force for positive change.

While it is impossible to quantify the full extent of Delors’ impact, his leadership during a pivotal period in European history undoubtedly transformed the political and economic landscape. He championed the principles of solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation, endeavoring to create a Europe that is united and prosperous.

Delors’ passing is a moment of reflection for the entire continent, as we commemorate his invaluable contributions to the European Union and his unwavering commitment to the European project. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration and the pursuit of shared goals in an increasingly interconnected world.

