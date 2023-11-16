JERUSALEM – In the wake of a devastating explosion that occurred at an Anglican hospital in the Gaza Strip last week, the Archbishop of Canterbury has emphasized the need to avoid making assumptions about the responsible party. The explosion, which took place on October 17, has sparked intense debate, with conflicting claims about who should be held accountable.

While the governing Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has accused Israel of carrying out an air strike on the hospital, Israel has vehemently denied these allegations. According to Israeli officials, the blast was caused by a Palestinian rocket that had fallen short of its intended target, Israel. This explanation has gained support from U.S., French, and Canadian analyses.

Against this backdrop, the Church of England’s spiritual leader, Archbishop Justin Welby, recently expressed his uncertainty regarding the number of casualties caused by the incident. He stressed the importance of not jumping to conclusions and cautioned against propagating false accusations akin to antisemitic libel. The term “blood libel” historically refers to baseless accusations that have targeted Jews and fueled violent antisemitism.

Amid conflicting reports, the Gaza health ministry has reported a death toll of 471, while Israeli officials estimate it to be “several dozen.” A U.S. intelligence report suggests the number of casualties is “probably at the low end of the 100 to 300 spectrum.” It is crucial to recognize the complexities surrounding casualty figures, as numerous numbers have been circulating.

As this tragic incident continues to be debated, it is evident that a comprehensive investigation is necessary to ascertain the truth. Jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence not only risks perpetuating falsehoods but also undermines the pursuit of justice. Blaming a particular party without substantiated proof can further escalate tensions and hinder efforts towards peaceful resolution.

In the quest for truth, it is imperative to rely on thorough investigations and reliable sources. Only through a comprehensive examination of the evidence can we hope to navigate the complexities of this situation and work towards a just and lasting resolution.

