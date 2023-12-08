New Article Title: Unveiling the Harrowing Reality of Roman Slavery in Pompeii

Archaeologists have made a startling discovery in the ruins of Pompeii, unearthing a bakery that serves as a chilling testament to the extent of Roman slavery in the ancient city. This recent find, described as the most shocking example of slavery in Pompeii, sheds light on the often-forgotten daily lives of the enslaved individuals who constituted the majority of the population and played a crucial role in sustaining the city’s economy, culture, and overall fabric of Roman civilization.

The bakery, a cramped space with small windows reinforced with iron bars, was part of a larger residence unearthed in the Regio IX area of the Pompeii archaeological park in southern Italy. The home had been undergoing renovations when it was abruptly destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79. However, the discovery of three victims in one of the bakery’s rooms suggests that the home still had occupants at the time of the volcanic catastrophe.

Remarkably, markings used to coordinate the movements of enslaved workers and blindfolded animals were found on the floor of the bakery. The layout of the home revealed a clear division between the residential area adorned with elaborate frescoes and the bakery, where enslaved individuals were cruelly forced to grind grains for bread production. In a disturbing revelation, the bakery was completely isolated from the outside world, with its sole exit leading only to the main hall of the house.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Pompeii archaeological park, emphasizes the grim reality of this merciless form of ancient slavery, stating, “It is, in other words, a space in which we have to imagine the presence of people of servile status whose freedom of movement the owner felt the need to restrict. It is the most shocking side of ancient slavery, the one devoid of both trusting relationships and promises of manumission, where we were reduced to brute violence, an impression that is entirely confirmed by the securing of the few windows with iron bars.”

This recent discovery further bolsters our understanding of the plight endured by enslaved individuals in Pompeii. Previously, in 2021, a room inhabited by enslaved people was uncovered in Civita Giuliana, a suburb of ancient Pompeii. Inside this room were three wooden beds, a chamber pot, and a wooden chest, indicative of the living conditions for these individuals. Additionally, the remains of two victims, believed to be a master and his enslaved person, were found within the same villa a year earlier. The partly mummified remains of a formerly enslaved individual, including hair and bones, were discovered in a tomb at the Porta Sarno necropolis, one of the primary gates into Pompeii.

In recognition of the enslaved people of Pompeii, an exhibition dedicated to their stories and experiences will commence at the archaeological park on December 15th. This exhibition serves as a solemn tribute to honor the memory of those who were unjustly exploited and serves as a stark reminder of the dark legacy of slavery that pervaded ancient Roman society.

