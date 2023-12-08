Archaeological Discovery Sheds New Light on Roman Slavery in Pompeii

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery at the ancient city of Pompeii, uncovering a bakery that served as a stark reminder of the extensive use of slavery during the Roman period. This remarkable find offers fresh insights into the lives of enslaved individuals in Pompeii, a population that was crucial to the city’s economy and the broader Roman civilization.

The bakery, nestled within the ruins of Pompeii’s Regio IX area, was a cramped space comprised of small windows barred with iron. It was part of a larger residence that emerged during ongoing excavations in the area. The shocking aspect of this discovery is that the bakery was a place where enslaved people were imprisoned and exploited to produce bread.

Historical records often overlook the lives of enslaved individuals in Pompeii, despite their significant contributions to the city’s culture and economy. These individuals constituted a majority of the population and labored tirelessly to support the city’s daily needs. The newly unearthed bakery shines a light on their plight, highlighting the harsh realities they endured.

The residence, which was still undergoing renovations at the time of the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79, revealed the remains of three victims in one of the bakery’s rooms. This indicates that the home was still occupied during the eruption, painting a poignant picture of the tragic fate that befell its inhabitants.

Archaeologists also discovered markings on the bakery’s floor that were used to coordinate the movement of enslaved workers and blindfolded animals. Divided into two distinct sections, the residence featured a lavishly adorned residential area and the bakery itself. In the bakery, enslaved individuals were forced to grind the grain necessary for bread production. This space was completely cut off from the outside world, with the only exit leading to the house’s main hall.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii’s archaeological park, explains that the bakery represents a grim aspect of ancient slavery. It exposes a reality devoid of any semblance of trust or the promise of freedom. Instead, it reveals a system characterized by brutal violence, as evident in the iron bars securing the few windows.

This recent discovery adds to the growing body of evidence shedding new light on the experiences of enslaved people in Pompeii. In 2021, a room within a sprawling villa in Civita Giuliana, a suburb of ancient Pompeii, unveiled the living quarters of enslaved individuals. This space contained wooden beds, a chamber pot, and a wooden chest, providing a glimpse into their daily lives. The remains of two victims, believed to be a master and an enslaved person, were also found in the same villa just a year earlier.

Furthermore, the partially mummified remains of a former enslaved individual, including hair and bones, were discovered in a tomb at the necropolis of Porta Sarno, one of the main gates into Pompeii. This tomb is estimated to predate the eruption that devastated the city.

To commemorate the enslaved individuals of Pompeii and shed further light on their stories, an exhibition dedicated to them will open at the archaeological park on December 15th. This exhibition aims to give visitors a deeper understanding of the lives and struggles faced by these individuals, providing a more comprehensive narrative of Pompeii’s history.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How were enslaved individuals used in ancient Pompeii?

Enslaved individuals formed the majority of the population in Pompeii and played a crucial role in various sectors, including agriculture, construction, and domestic services. They were often subjected to backbreaking labor and lived in oppressive conditions.

2. How does the discovery of the bakery in Pompeii contribute to our understanding of slavery?

The bakery’s discovery provides tangible evidence of the dehumanizing conditions endured by enslaved individuals in Pompeii. It reveals the physical constraints they faced and emphasizes the absence of trust and prospects for freedom.

3. What other recent archaeological discoveries highlight the lives of enslaved people in Pompeii?

Recent findings include a room within a villa that served as living quarters for enslaved individuals and the remains of a mummified former slave discovered in a tomb at Porta Sarno necropolis. These discoveries contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of enslaved peoples’ experiences in Pompeii.