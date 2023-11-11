New Title: Unearthing the Mysteries: Europe’s Ancient Stilt Village Discovered in Lake Ohrid

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery beneath the serene waters of Lake Ohrid in Albania, unearthing what could be Europe’s oldest sedentary community. The settlement, dating back 8,000 years, consisted of stilt houses and is now considered the oldest lakeside village in Europe. This exceptional finding has left scientists puzzled as to why the ancient inhabitants constructed an intricate fortress of defensive spikes to safeguard their community.

Radiocarbon dating from the site reveals that the village existed between 6000 and 5800 BC, making it older than any other known lake-dwelling sites in the Mediterranean and Alpine regions. Professor Albert Hafner from Switzerland’s University of Bern, an expert in European Neolithic lake dwellings, affirms that the settlement is undoubtedly the oldest in Europe.

For the past four years, a team of Swiss and Albanian archaeologists, led by Hafner, has been meticulously delving into the depths of Lake Ohrid to unravel the secrets of the ancient community. The settlement, believed to have housed around 200 to 500 individuals, comprised houses built on stilts above the water’s surface and in areas frequently submerged by rising tides.

During recent dives, archaeologists made a remarkable finding – evidence pointing to the village’s fortification with thousands of spiked planks serving as defensive barricades. Hafner highlights that the construction of such an elaborate defense required the villagers to cut down an entire forest. The purpose behind this intensive fortification remains a mystery, leaving researchers eager for answers.

Approximately 100,000 spikes were driven into the lakebed near Lin, an astounding discovery referred to by Hafner as a “real treasure trove for research.” Lake Ohrid, one of the world’s oldest lakes with a history spanning over a million years, continues to yield fragments of fossilized wood and prized pieces of oak as archaeologists meticulously sift through its depths.

Tree ring analysis plays a vital role in reconstructing the daily lives of the ancient inhabitants, providing valuable insights into the climatic and environmental conditions of the period. Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi emphasizes the significance of oak in this process, describing it as “like a Swiss watch, very precise, like a calendar.” He adds that utmost care is taken during the research to ensure the preservation of the site’s prehistoric structure.

While the lush vegetation surrounding the excavation site occasionally slows progress, the team remains committed to understanding the complex task of building a village on stilts. Anastasi points out that comprehending the reasoning behind this architectural choice is of utmost importance. At present, scientists believe that agriculture and domesticated livestock played a vital role in sustaining the community, supported by the discovery of various seeds, plants, and animal bones at the site.

The excavation of this extraordinary site is expected to take at least two more decades to fully explore and study, leading to comprehensive conclusions about the ancient settlement of Lake Ohrid. Anastasi expresses that each excavation trip contributes valuable information, enabling researchers to piece together a vibrant picture of life along the lake’s shores thousands of years ago, unveiling the unique architecture and social structure of this bygone era.

