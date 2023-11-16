Ancient Underwater Village Unveils Europe’s Rich History

Deep beneath the glistening surface of Lake Ohrid, an extraordinary discovery has shed light on Europe’s early civilizations. Archaeologists have excavated what is believed to be the continent’s oldest lakeside village, dating back over 8,000 years. Located on the Albanian shore of Lake Ohrid, this ancient settlement of stilt houses offers a glimpse into a bygone era.

The settlement, known as Lin, is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological significance. Previous to this find, the oldest known lake-dwelling sites in the Mediterranean and Alpine regions were several hundred years younger. According to Albert Hafner, a professor of archaeology at the University of Bern in Switzerland, this discovery surpasses all previous records as the oldest lakeside village in Europe.

The excavation site has been a collaborative effort between Swiss and Albanian archaeologists, who have painstakingly explored the depths of Lake Ohrid over the past four years. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the importance of the discovery, recognizing its undeniable historical value. Swiss Ambassador Ruth Huber also visited the site to witness the ongoing research, further emphasizing the interest and support this find has garnered.

The settlement at Lin is believed to have been home to a population of 200 to 500 individuals. The houses were constructed on stilts above the water’s surface or in areas that were periodically flooded. However, what sets this village apart from others is the presence of defensive fortifications. During a recent dive, archaeologists uncovered thousands of spiked planks, which were likely used as barricades to protect the villagers. This discovery poses an intriguing question – why did they need such elaborate fortifications? The answer to this enigma is still being sought by archaeologists.

One remarkable aspect of the Lin settlement is the sheer volume of spikes driven into the lakebed. Around 100,000 spikes have been estimated, making it a true “treasure trove for research,” according to Hafner. The presence of these spikes suggests that the villagers had to clear a substantial forest to fortify their settlement. The underwater excavations have not been without challenges, as the dense vegetation surrounding the site often creates difficulties for divers. Nevertheless, the extensive wood fragments discovered have provided valuable insights into the daily lives of the inhabitants and the environmental conditions of the time period.

Analyses of tree rings in these fossilized wood fragments have allowed researchers to piece together the chronology and cultural practices of the Lin community. One of the key findings has been the reliance on agriculture and domesticated livestock for sustenance. Seeds, plants, and animal bones, both wild and domesticated, have been uncovered, providing evidence of their dietary habits. However, there is still much to be learned, and it is expected to take another two decades to fully explore and study the site.

The underwater village of Lin offers a unique window into Europe’s ancient past. Each excavation trip brings new insights and enables the research team to paint a more comprehensive picture of life along Lake Ohrid’s shores thousands of years ago. These prehistoric sites hold significance not only for historians and archaeologists, but for anyone interested in unraveling the mysteries of our human heritage.

