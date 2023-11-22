Archaeological Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient Peruvian Culture

Archaeologists in Peru have made an incredible discovery, unearthing the mummified remains of four children who are believed to be over 1,000 years old. The mummies were found in what is now one of Lima’s oldest neighborhoods, in an area that was once used as a sacred ceremonial space. This remarkable find provides valuable insights into the ancient Ychsma culture.

Led by archaeologist Luis Takuda, the Huaca La Florida research project has been investigating the site where the mummies were found. Takuda revealed that three of the mummies were wrapped in textiles, while the other two were skeletons. What is truly astonishing is that the skulls of these ancient children still had hair on them.

According to Takuda, the entire area where the discovery was made was a significant ceremonial atrium for the people of the Ychsma culture. They considered it a sacred space and chose to bury their deceased here. This finding further emphasizes the importance of this site in understanding the customs and beliefs of ancient Peruvian civilizations.

Interestingly, the presence of mummified remains with hair is not unique to this discovery. In recent years, similar findings have been made elsewhere in Peru and Egypt. Notably, a 1,000-year-old skeleton uncovered in Peru’s Miraflores district also had long, well-preserved hair.

While the color of hair on mummified remains is often assumed to be dark due to the mummification process and exposure to certain minerals, a study published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology challenged this notion. In Egypt, unwrapped mummified children were found to have fair hair, suggesting that their light hair color was the result of genetic ancestry, rather than external factors.

The site where the children were discovered is situated near homes and a field used by a professional soccer team in Peru. Lima, the country’s capital, is renowned for its numerous sacred sites known as “huacas.” Unfortunately, many of these sites have faced encroachment and neglect due to urban expansion. The boundaries of the huacas have been suffocated or severed, leading to their deterioration.

Although Lima is home to numerous archaeological sites, many of them are located outside the city, such as in Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire. This discovery reinforces the significance of preserving and studying these ancient sites to gain a deeper understanding of Peru’s rich cultural heritage.

