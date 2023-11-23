New Discoveries in Peru: Ancient Mummies with Preserved Hair Unveiled

Archaeologists in Peru have made a remarkable discovery of four mummified children, estimated to be at least 1,000 years old. These ancient remains were unearthed in Lima, now one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city. The site, once considered a sacred ceremonial space, sheds light on the Ychsma culture that inhabited the region during the period of 900 to 1450 A.D.

The findings were captured by Reuters news service, which documented the excavation with photos and videos. According to archaeologist Luis Takuda, the mummies were found near an adult and closely located to a small hill believed to lead to a hidden temple that dates back approximately 3,500 years.

Intriguingly, three of the mummies were covered in textiles, while the other two were discovered as skeletons. What truly astonished the researchers was the fact that the skulls of these ancient remains still possessed strands of hair. The presence of hair on mummies is not unheard of, as similar discoveries have occurred in the past. A 1,000-year-old skeleton found in Peru’s Miraflores district earlier this year also displayed well-preserved hair, as reported by Smithsonian Magazine.

Egyptian archaeologists made a comparable revelation when they found unwrapped mummified children with fair hair, contrary to the expectation of black or brown hair. According to a study published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology in 2020, the fair hair was attributed to ancestry, rather than the influence of natron (a mineral used in mummification) or post-mortem effects.

The location where these mummies were uncovered is in close proximity to residential areas and a training field utilized by a professional soccer team in Peru. Lima is known for its numerous huacas, or sacred sites, and the Ministry of Culture estimates that the city has around 400 such sites.

However, the expansion of the country’s capital has encroached upon these archaeological sites. The hill where the mummies were found had become covered in trash. It took months of excavating and clearance efforts to uncover the remains, and homeless individuals occupying the area had to be relocated by the police. Archaeologist Hector Walde explained that despite popular belief, these mummies were not victims of human sacrifice, but rather normal burials in a sacred space.

Although Lima is home to many archaeological sites, most of the significant ones are located outside of the city. Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, houses numerous renowned sites and relics, and it was the conquistadors who brought about the downfall of the Inca Empire in the 16th century.

These recent findings in Peru provide valuable insights into the ancient cultures that thrived in the region centuries ago. Further research and analysis of these mummies will undoubtedly contribute to our understanding of their rituals, beliefs, and way of life.

