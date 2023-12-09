Archaeologists Unearth Secrets of Pompeii’s Ancient Prison Bakery

Archaeologists conducting excavations at the historic ruins of Pompeii have made a remarkable discovery—a prison bakery that sheds light on the harsh living conditions endured by enslaved workers and animals. This hidden bakery played a crucial role in grinding wheat into flour for bread production, but it came at a great cost to those trapped within its walls.

Unlike the picturesque views often associated with ancient Pompeii, this prison bakery was a cramped and windowless space. The small windows high up in the walls were not intended to let in light or fresh air. Rather, they were barred with iron, making it impossible for the enslaved workers and donkeys to catch a glimpse of the outside world.

The bakery’s floor revealed markings that were used to guide the enslaved workers and blindfolded animals in a circular path, ensuring the continuous movement of the millstone used for grinding the grain. The presence of these markers paints a vivid picture of the grueling and monotonous nature of the work performed within these walls.

Pompeii Archeological Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel stressed the significance of this discovery, stating that it provides important insights into the lives of the enslaved people and animals who were exploited for their labor. He described the prison bakery as an embodiment of the “most shocking side of ancient slavery” and the “brute violence” that characterized it.

This is not the first time Pompeii has offered glimpses into the lives of enslaved individuals. In August, archaeologists uncovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was likely used by slaves. These recent discoveries have been made possible due to the completion of a €105 million ($115.58 million) EU-funded project, which has revitalized archaeological activity in the area.

Pompeii, a tourist hotspot in Italy, has long captivated visitors with its treasures from the past. Each new finding adds to the rich tapestry of knowledge about this ancient city, reminding us of the stories that lay beneath the layers of ash and time.

sources: Reuters, dpa