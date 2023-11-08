Revitalizing Gaza: A Chance for Arab Leadership

As Israel concludes its operations against Hamas, Gaza finds itself on the brink of a political vacuum. The destitution and oppression inflicted upon its two million inhabitants by Hamas make it clear that Israeli control is not a sustainable solution, nor is it what the majority of Gazans desire. However, this presents a unique chance for the Arab world to step in and take responsibility for shaping Gaza’s future.

Establishing a framework for Arab involvement in Gaza’s governance may prove challenging, particularly given Hamas’ current rule. Nevertheless, the overarching principle should be the Arab world’s commitment to the prosperity and statehood of the Palestinians. Arab leaders have long voiced their dedication to Palestinian independence, often using it as a means to criticize Israel. Now is their opportunity to contribute meaningfully towards creating a functioning Palestinian state.

Undoubtedly, this responsibility comes with its challenges—significant financial costs, potential controversy, and the risk of failure. However, compared to past Arab-led wars aimed at the destruction of Israel, investing in Gaza’s future would be a far more cost-effective choice. It may even prove less expensive than funneling substantial sums of money to the corrupt and widely criticized Palestinian Authority, which was meant to advance state-building efforts in the territories under the Oslo Accords.

Egypt occupies a crucial role in this endeavor. Given its geographic proximity to Gaza and historical involvement, Egypt must take the lead. However, their limited economic capacity prevents them from bearing the burden of supporting refugees or rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure. Here, the Gulf states, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, can play a pivotal role by providing both funding and personnel dedicated to administering the enclave alongside Egypt.

Recently, some of these Gulf states have taken significant steps towards normalizing relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords. By actively engaging in the revitalization of Gaza, they have the opportunity to demonstrate that peace with Israel does not equate to abandonment of the Palestinians. This could involve financial contributions, direct involvement in governance, and ensuring transparent allocation of funds.

In order to enable the people of Gaza to gradually govern themselves, a period of freedom of speech, religion, and assembly is essential. While elections may not be viable in the short term due to Hamas’ influence, establishing advisory councils and allowing transitional authorities to maintain power can provide a stepping stone towards self-governance. Simultaneously, Israel will need to implement necessary security measures to prevent a resurgence of terrorism.

While there are potential pitfalls and challenges in this undertaking, we must acknowledge that the current situation in Gaza has been far from favorable for the past two decades. Looking to Egypt and the Gulf states as models of governance may not be ideal, but even if Gaza were to resemble Bahrain or the Emirates, it would signify a significant improvement. After 75 years of advocating for Palestinian statehood, Arab leaders must seize this unexpected opportunity to restore hope and prosperity to Gaza.