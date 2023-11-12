Arab Towns in Israel Rally Against Funding Freeze

Arab communities across Israel joined forces to stage a widespread strike on Monday, protesting the finance minister’s decision to freeze funds allocated to their municipalities. The move has sparked allegations of discrimination and racism within the government.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent figure within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious administration, suspended over 200 million shekels ($52.75 million) intended for Arab local councils. Smotrich justified this decision by suggesting that these funds could potentially fall into the hands of criminal and terrorist groups.

Rather than resorting to inflammatory accusations, the mayor of Umm al-Fahm, Samir Mahameed, stressed the urgent necessity of these funds in combating rampant crime within Arab cities. He highlighted that this financial support was a matter of survival, not an extravagant luxury.

Despite promises from Netanyahu to release the funds, Smotrich remained steadfast in his decision. He emphasized that he couldn’t turn a blind eye to the potential channeling of taxpayer money towards criminal organizations.

Critics, including Arab and Jewish lawmakers, as well as opposition leader Yair Lapid, denounced Smotrich’s actions, condemning them as racially motivated. Arab citizens, constituting approximately one-fifth of Israel’s population, have long advocated for equal treatment and an end to government policies that perpetuate disparities. These disparities include high poverty rates, inadequate infrastructure, and underfunded schools in Arab communities.

Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel joined the chorus of voices calling for the release of the frozen funds and expressed his support for the municipal strike. Arab leaders staged protests outside government offices, with videos circulating on social media showing clashes between demonstrators and the police. In one distressing incident, officers were seen restraining a woman who had been injured on the ground.

The freezing of funds earmarked for Arab municipalities has brought to the forefront the enduring struggle for equality and justice within Israeli society. Communities are demanding a fair allocation of resources and an end to discriminatory practices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the strike by Arab towns in Israel?

Arab local councils in Israel went on strike in protest against the finance minister’s decision to freeze funds allocated to their municipalities over concerns of potential misuse.

Why did the finance minister freeze the funds?

The finance minister suspended the funds, stating that they could end up in the hands of criminal and terrorist elements.

How did Arab mayors and leaders respond to the freeze?

Arab mayors and leaders criticized the freeze, arguing that the funds were crucial for combating rising crime rates and promoting the well-being of their communities.

What are the grievances of Arab citizens in Israel?

Arab citizens in Israel, who make up about a fifth of the population, have long faced disparities compared to their Jewish counterparts. They highlight issues such as high poverty rates, inadequate infrastructure, and underfunded schools as a result of discriminatory government policies.

What is the government’s response to the protests?

While some government officials, including the interior minister, expressed support for the strike and urged the release of the frozen funds, the finance minister remained steadfast in his decision, citing concerns about potential misuse of taxpayer funds.