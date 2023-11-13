Arab Nations Express Concerns Over Hamas Attack and Israel’s Response

In a surprising turn of events, senior diplomats from Arab countries with ties to Israel have spoken out about their governments’ shock and horror over the recent Hamas onslaught in southern Israel. The attack on October 7 by Hamas gunmen resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,400 lives. While the majority of Arab nations have refrained from explicitly condemning Hamas, there is a growing sense of unease and disapproval among Israel’s Arab allies.

One of the key concerns expressed by these diplomats is the failure of Israel’s long-standing strategy of ignoring the Palestinian issue. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he proposed that peace between Israel and the Arab world could precede peace with the Palestinians, was seen by these diplomats as a flawed approach. They argue that the events of October 7 highlight the importance of addressing the underlying issues in Gaza.

Furthermore, these diplomats noted that Israel’s strong response to the Hamas attacks in Gaza has led to the dissipation of goodwill that Jerusalem had briefly obtained from some Arab allies. Calls by Israeli figures for Egypt to take in refugees from Gaza have particularly incensed their governments. Egypt and Jordan view such proposals as existential threats, as they fear it could set a precedent for mass transfers of Palestinian populations from the West Bank into Jordan.

Contrary to some interpretations of the Abraham Accords, which led to the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations, the recent Gaza war serves as a reminder that sympathies and allegiances in the region still largely lie with the Palestinians. The ongoing conflict has reignited support for the Palestinian cause among Arab nations.

The war between Israel and Hamas was triggered by a series of attacks by Hamas gunmen from Gaza into Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians. In response, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza, aiming to eradicate Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces have declared safe corridors for civilians in northern Gaza to move to the south, amidst the ongoing airstrikes. Meanwhile, Egypt is preparing for the possibility of a large influx of refugees from Gaza through the Rafah crossing. Jordan’s King Abdullah II has made it clear that both his country and Egypt will not accept Palestinian refugees.

The situation remains highly precarious, with thousands of Palestinians reportedly killed or believed to be buried under the rubble. The international community is closely monitoring the developments in this conflict.

FAQs

1. Which Arab countries have ties with Israel?

While most Arab nations have traditionally had strained relations with Israel, recent developments, such as the Abraham Accords, have led to the establishment of diplomatic ties and normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations. However, it is essential to note that the level of engagement and cooperation varies among these countries.

2. What initiated the Hamas onslaught on October 7?

The Hamas onslaught began when Hamas gunmen from Gaza launched attacks across the border into Israel, resulting in significant loss of life and the abduction of numerous individuals. This triggered a robust response from Israel, leading to a full-scale conflict between the two sides.

3. Why are Arab governments critical of Israel’s response?

Arab governments have expressed concerns over Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks, fearing that it will lead to further destabilization in the region. They have also criticized Israeli figures for suggesting that Egypt should take in refugees from Gaza, as this could set a dangerous precedent for population transfers and create existential threats to neighboring countries.

