Arab Diplomats Express Concern over Gaza Conflict

Senior diplomats from Arab countries with ties to Israel have expressed their dismay at the recent violence that unfolded in southern Israel, following the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7. The diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that their governments were horrified by the scenes of devastation caused by the Hamas onslaught, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people. They also criticized the widespread failure of the Arab world to condemn the Hamas assault directly.

While acknowledging that these acts by Hamas cannot be excused, the diplomats argued that the ongoing conflict highlights the flaws in Israel’s strategy of ignoring the Palestinian issue. These sentiments echo the denunciation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN General Assembly speech, in which he suggested that peace between Israel and the Arab world could take precedence over peace with the Palestinians. The diplomats emphasized that the support for the Palestinian cause remains strong among Arab nations, despite the perception created by the recent Abraham Accords.

Moreover, the diplomats stressed that Israel’s heavy-handed response in Gaza has resulted in the erosion of goodwill that it had previously enjoyed from some Arab allies. They also expressed concern over calls from Israeli figures for Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza, as this could set a dangerous precedent for the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan. Egypt and Jordan both perceive such proposals as existential threats and have firmly rejected them.

The recent conflict, initiated by Hamas, saw waves of gunmen infiltrating Israel from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians and the capture of hundreds. In response, Israel launched a powerful bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, with the aim of eradicating Hamas. The ongoing rocket attacks from Hamas have only intensified the crisis.

As a precautionary measure, Egypt has been making preparations for a potential influx of refugees from Gaza through the Rafah crossing. The Egyptian government aims to ensure that any entry of Palestinians into its territory will not destabilize the border area, which has experienced periods of unrest due to clashes between the Egyptian army and Islamist insurgents.

In light of the escalating situation, King Abdullah II of Jordan made it clear that his country would not accept Palestinian refugees, declaring it a “red line.” He emphasized that there would be no refugees in Jordan, and echoed similar sentiments shared by Egypt. These statements underline the significance of addressing the Palestinian issue and finding a sustainable resolution for long-lasting peace in the region.