Arab and Muslim Leaders Hold West Responsible for Gaza Crisis

Arab and Muslim leaders have gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and express their grievances towards the West, particularly the United States. They accuse the West of hypocrisy, double standards, and a failure to understand the region.

The leaders argue that while the West criticizes Russia for its actions in Ukraine, it gives Israel a “green light” to do the same in Gaza. They strongly condemn Israel’s war and the destruction it has caused, placing sole blame on Israel and its supporters. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for initiating the conflict, is not criticized.

During the summit, Arab and Muslim leaders aimed to send a message of unity and place pressure on Israel’s biggest supporter, the United States, to intervene and bring an end to the war. However, they could not agree on the most effective approach to achieve this goal.

It is noteworthy that some unexpected attendees were present at the summit. Iran, Israel’s main adversary, participated alongside Saudi Arabia, despite their history of hostility. While they still have differing agendas, both countries view certain movements, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as dangerous destabilizers.

While concrete actions against the US or the UK were not taken, there is no denying that the events of the recent conflict have significantly changed the political landscape of the Middle East. Before the conflict, several Arab nations had been establishing ties with Israel, acknowledging its importance and seeking to normalize relations. However, these ties are now becoming strained due to the perceived actions of the Israeli government.

Arab and Muslim leaders express frustration with the failure of the UN Security Council to restrain Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The US’s opposition to a ceasefire has caused embarrassment for its allies in the region. However, beneath the surface, there are shifts occurring in the region’s dynamics. Since the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia,” there has been a growing concern about the United States’ commitment to the defense and security needs of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab states.

As the conflict continues and the situation worsens, Arab and Muslim leaders fear the radicalization of their youth. The actions of the Netanyahu government in Israel are seen as going beyond self-defense and leading the region towards a dangerous path. There is also a rising concern about the popularity of extremist narratives online.

In conclusion, the summit in Riyadh has shed light on the frustration, blame, and concerns of Arab and Muslim leaders towards the West, primarily the United States, in the ongoing Gaza crisis. The leaders call for strong international action to address the situation and prevent further escalation. It remains to be seen how these grievances will impact diplomatic relations and regional dynamics in the Middle East.