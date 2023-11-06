Arab American Support for Biden Declines in the Aftermath of Israel-Hamas Violence

Arab American support for President Joe Biden has seen a significant decline following his response to the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, according to a new poll conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI). The poll also revealed a sharp increase in reports of discrimination against members of the Arab American community.

In the wake of Hamas’s deadly attacks on October 7th, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis, President Biden has consistently expressed the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. This stance has led to tighter blockades and bombardments in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 8,000 Palestinians, as confirmed by health officials in the region. It is this response that has prompted a dramatic decline in Arab American voter support for President Biden, with only 17% of Arab American voters expressing support, compared to 59% in 2020.

One of the significant findings of the AAI poll is that, for the first time in its 26-year history of polling, a majority of Arab Americans no longer lean towards the Democratic party. Additionally, the poll revealed that 40% of those surveyed stated their intention to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 elections, marking a significant increase from the 2020 figures and indicating a growing identification of Arab Americans with the Republican party.

Arab Americans form a crucial voting bloc in swing states such as Michigan, where the population of Arab Americans is among the highest in the nation. Therefore, the decline in support for Biden could potentially pose challenges for his re-election prospects in 2024.

The negative view towards Biden’s response to the conflict is largely attributed to the perception of disproportionate actions by Israel. A majority of Arab Americans, 66%, view Biden’s response unfavorably. Furthermore, 68% of those surveyed believe the United States should cease providing weapons and military supplies to Israel and instead utilize its influence to call for a ceasefire.

The AAI poll also highlighted a disturbing trend of increased discrimination against Arab Americans, with a substantial number of those aged 18 to 34 reporting experiences of discrimination based on their ethnicity or national origin. Concerns about rising anti-Arab bigotry and potential repercussions back home are prevalent among the Arab American community, with eight out of ten expressing worries and two-thirds being concerned about the potential escalation of antisemitism.

These concerns are reflected in recent incidents, such as the killing of a six-year-old Palestinian boy in Illinois, where the suspect reportedly shouted hateful remarks during the attack. Discrimination based on ethnicity or national origin has become a major concern for Arab Americans, with 50% expressing fear of facing discrimination in various aspects of their lives, including schools, workplaces, and local communities, due to the recent violence in Palestine and Israel. Two-thirds of those surveyed expressed concerns about openly supporting Palestinians in the aftermath of the conflict.

As Arab American support for President Biden continues to decline and concerns over discrimination persist, policymakers and the administration must recognize the potential consequences of their actions in shaping community attitudes and political leanings. Building bridges, fostering dialogue, and addressing the underlying issues contributing to these concerns are imperative for maintaining trust and unity among Arab American voters in the future.