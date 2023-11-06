Arab American Support for Biden Declines Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the wake of the recent violence between Israel and Hamas, a new poll conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI) reveals that Arab American support for President Joe Biden has significantly declined. The poll also indicates a concerning increase in reports of discrimination against members of the Arab American community.

President Biden’s response to the deadly 7 October attacks by Hamas, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis, has shifted American Arab voters’ perceptions. His unwavering support for Israel and its subsequent actions, including tightening its blockade and bombarding the Gaza Strip, has caused a “dramatic plummeting of Arab American support for President Biden,” according to the AAI analysis. The poll results show a decline in Arab American support for Biden from 59% in 2020 to a mere 17% today.

What’s particularly noteworthy is that, for the first time in the AAI’s 26 years of polling, a majority of Arab Americans no longer claim a preference for the Democratic party. In fact, 40% of those surveyed expressed their intention to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election, marking a significant increase from 2020.

The decline in support for Biden among Arab Americans could spell trouble for his presidential aspirations in 2024, especially considering the strategic importance of the Arab American voting bloc in swing states like Michigan, known for its substantial Arab American population.

A key factor contributing to the declining support for Biden is the perception among many Arab Americans that Israel’s response to the October attacks was disproportionate, given the level of destruction and loss of life. The poll indicates that 66% of Arab Americans hold a negative view of Biden’s response. Additionally, 68% of those surveyed believe that the United States should cease sending weapons and military supplies to Israel and instead leverage its influence to call for a ceasefire.

The poll also sheds light on an alarming increase in discrimination against Arab Americans or those perceived to be Arab Americans. Particularly concerning is the high number of Arab Americans aged 18 to 34 who reported experiencing discrimination based on their ethnicity or national origin.

These findings highlight the deep concerns within the Arab American community regarding repercussions of the Middle East conflict in the United States. Many Arab Americans worry about a rise in anti-Arab bigotry, with eight out of 10 expressing this concern. Two-thirds also fear that the conflict will provoke antisemitism.

The recent killing of a six-year-old Palestinian boy in Illinois has further heightened these fears. The suspect allegedly shouted Islamophobic slurs during the attack, underlining the urgent need to address discrimination and promote understanding among different communities.

It is crucial for the Biden administration to take note of these shifting sentiments within the Arab American community. Failing to address the concerns of this significant group risks alienating them and losing their support. As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, finding a balanced approach that promotes peace and stability in the region while taking into account the concerns of Arab Americans is imperative.