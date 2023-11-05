President Biden Assigns David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues

President Biden has named former Ambassador David Satterfield as the Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues. In his new position, Special Envoy Satterfield will assume a crucial role in addressing the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He will focus on facilitating the provision of vital assistance to the most vulnerable individuals whilst prioritizing the safety of civilians, in collaboration with the United Nations and U.S. partners. Moreover, Special Envoy Satterfield will spearhead an all-encompassing government initiative to mitigate the humanitarian aftermath of Hamas’ recent terrorist attack against Israel. This effort will include support for critical operations conducted by the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

Special Envoy Satterfield’s extensive diplomatic experience, earned through working within some of the world’s most challenging conflicts, ensures his invaluable contribution to addressing pressing humanitarian needs. With over four decades of regional expertise, his assignments have taken him to Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, where he completed two tours. Throughout his career, he has held notable positions such as Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, Director of Arab and Arab-Israeli Affairs in the Department of State, and Director for Near Eastern Affairs on the National Security Council Staff. During his tenure with the Council, he notably played a significant role in the Arab-Israeli peace process between 1993 and 1996. Furthermore, Special Envoy Satterfield has also served as the director of Rice University’s prestigious Baker Institute for Public Policy after leaving government.

I express my utmost gratitude to Special Envoy Satterfield for his willingness to undertake this critical role. I eagerly anticipate working closely with him in his new capacity. Together, we will strive towards achieving peace, stability, and relief in the Middle East region.