Apple Warns Indian Opposition Leaders of State-Sponsored iPhone Attacks

In a surprising development just months before India’s general elections, Apple has issued warnings to several Indian lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main opposition party, stating that their iPhones may be targeted in state-sponsored attacks. The alert, received by key figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Raghav Chadha, Sitaram Yechury, and Pawan Khera, highlights the vulnerability of high-profile individuals in the country.

Apple has confirmed that it sent these threat notifications but declined to attribute the attacks to any specific state-sponsored attacker. It is worth noting that state-sponsored attackers are well-funded and sophisticated, making it challenging to detect and prevent their attacks. Apple acknowledges that some threat notifications may be false alarms, while other attacks may go undetected.

India’s IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has expressed concern over the matter and is currently investigating the allegations. However, he has downplayed the significance of the threat notifications, describing them as vague estimations.

The Indian government has faced accusations in the past of using spyware, including the Pegasus software developed by Israeli company NSO, to target activists and opposition leaders. While no official statement has attributed the recent threats to New Delhi, suspicions persist due to previous incidents involving government-deployed spyware.

Privacy activist Apar Gupta has raised concerns about the timing of the threat notifications, insisting on an independent and transparent technical analysis to uncover the truth. Gupta argues that this issue strikes at the heart of Indian democracy.

In response to such threats, Apple has recommended users activate the Lockdown mode, a security measure introduced in 2022. This mode restricts various functionalities like link previews in messages, certain Safari features, opening attachments, and receiving FaceTime calls from unfamiliar contacts. It aims to protect individuals such as journalists, politicians, attorneys, and human rights advocates from state-sponsored spyware intrusions.

With Apple issuing threat notifications to individuals in nearly 150 countries since enabling the feature, this incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced in safeguarding digital privacy and security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a state-sponsored attack?

A state-sponsored attack refers to cyberattacks or espionage activities that are orchestrated by governments or state entities. These attackers are generally well-funded and possess advanced capabilities. Their goals may include gathering sensitive information, disrupting operations, or influencing political outcomes.

2. What is spyware?

Spyware is malicious software designed to infiltrate and covertly monitor a device or network. It enables unauthorized access to personal data, including messages, emails, call history, and browsing activity. Spyware can also activate device functionalities, such as the camera and microphone, without the user’s knowledge or consent.

3. What is Pegasus spyware?

Pegasus is a spyware developed by the Israeli company NSO Group. It gained significant attention after being linked to targeted surveillance of journalists, activists, and political figures around the world. The software exploits vulnerabilities in smartphones to gain complete access, allowing remote monitoring and collection of data.

