Apple Alerts Prominent Figures in India of Hacking Attempts

Apple has recently issued warning notifications to around 20 prominent individuals in India, including politicians and journalists, informing them that they were targeted by state-sponsored cyberattacks. The notifications have sparked discussions and allegations regarding the government’s use of electronic surveillance to monitor its political rivals and critics.

Members of several opposition parties, such as the Trinamool Congress Party and the Indian National Congress, as well as journalists critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, received screenshots of the notifications. The recipients also included reporters from renowned news organizations and the head of a government-linked think tank in New Delhi.

Although the notices did not explicitly mention the Indian government as the perpetrator or confirm whether the hacking attempts were successful, they have raised concerns about privacy and security. The spyware used is typically sold to governments for combating terrorism, but in this case, it was exploited to target journalists and other individuals.

Apple’s spokesperson clarified that the company does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. Responding to the allegations, the BJP minister of railways, communications, electronics, and information technology emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ privacy and security. He also mentioned the need for further investigation, highlighting that Apple’s information on the issue appears to be vague and imperfect.

This is not the first time India has faced hacking allegations. In 2021, a leaked list revealed hundreds of Indian phone numbers as potential surveillance targets, including those belonging to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, journalists, senior bureaucrats, and Supreme Court judges. The list was linked to Pegasus, a military-grade spyware capable of breaching Apple and Android smartphones. The Indian government has neither confirmed nor denied the use of Pegasus, while the developer, NSO Group, maintains that the spyware is exclusively sold to government agencies.

Several individuals who were notified by Apple of being targeted by a state-linked actor were previously identified as having their phones infected by Pegasus. The hacking allegations have reignited the debate on the use of spyware and the need for transparency and accountability to prevent India from turning into a surveillance state.

Apple’s warning notifications have been issued globally since their implementation in 2021, reaching users in nearly 150 countries. Meanwhile, the revelations have come at a sensitive time for Apple, as the company seeks to expand its presence in India and diversify its supply chain beyond China. With its growing sales in India and the recent opening of its first retail store in the country, Apple’s relationship with the Indian government remains crucial.

