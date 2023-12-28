Indian Government Challenges Apple’s Cybersecurity Claims

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian government has openly criticized Apple’s internal threat algorithms and launched an investigation into the security of Apple devices. This comes shortly after Apple issued warnings to independent journalists and opposition party politicians, indicating that their iPhones may have been targeted by government hackers.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the reliability of Apple’s threat detection systems, raising concerns about the accuracy of the warnings issued. Behind closed doors, senior officials from the Modi administration have even demanded that Apple help mitigate the political impact of these warnings. The government went so far as to summon an Apple security expert to a meeting in New Delhi, urging the company to come up with alternative explanations for the warnings.

While the visiting Apple official stood by the company’s warnings, the Indian government’s intense efforts to discredit the claims have raised alarms at Apple’s headquarters. This incident highlights the growing influence and assertiveness of the Indian government, even when dealing with powerful tech companies from Silicon Valley.

While this situation raises questions about the vulnerabilities of Apple devices, it also sheds light on the challenges faced by government critics in India. Many of the individuals who received the warnings from Apple have been vocal opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies. This raises concerns about the lengths to which the Modi administration is willing to go to deflect suspicions of hacking against its perceived enemies.

The case of Anand Mangnale and Ravi Nair from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) exemplifies this dynamic. After the OCCRP contacted Gautam Adani, an Indian energy and infrastructure tycoon, for comment on an investigative story, Mangnale’s phone was infiltrated within 24 hours, planting the notorious spyware known as Pegasus. This spyware, developed by the Israeli company NSO Group, is believed to be exclusively sold to governments.

While Adani denied any involvement in hacking attempts, the situation raises questions about the government’s potential use of powerful surveillance tools. Past investigations have revealed cases of Indian journalists and political figures being targeted with Pegasus. Recent findings from The Washington Post and Amnesty International suggest that the abuse of spyware continues unchecked in India.

Digital rights groups and industry professionals are calling on the Indian government to address these allegations transparently. The burden is on the government to disprove these claims and demonstrate its commitment to protecting the freedom of expression and privacy of its citizens.

