Renowned tech entrepreneur and Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, has recently acquired Serbian citizenship. Wozniak expressed his gratitude for attending a conference alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, where he received approval for his Serbian passport. Accompanying him on this new journey is his wife, Janet, who will also be granted Serbian citizenship.

Wozniak, fondly known by his nickname “Woz,” is recognized for his instrumental role in co-founding Apple alongside Steve Jobs back in 1976. While Jobs took on a more public-facing position within Apple until his passing in 2011, Wozniak remained a key figure in the background.

His contributions to the company include designing the Apple I, the very first computer produced by Apple, as well as the iconic Apple II, which revolutionized the personal computer industry. Wozniak’s creative vision also influenced the development of the original Macintosh. After a short hiatus to recover from a plane crash, he returned to Apple as an engineer.

Despite stepping back from his day-to-day responsibilities at Apple in 1985 to pursue the creation of the first universal programmable remote control, Wozniak retains his ceremonial role within the company and represents Apple during public appearances and interviews. In fact, he continues to be supported by Apple, receiving a stipend for his involvement as a figurehead of the company.

Wozniak’s connection to Serbia reveals his eagerness to embrace new cultures and forge international bonds. During a press conference, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić emphasized Wozniak’s genuine interest in Serbia, stating, “No one paid him to come to Serbia, to be completely clear.” President Aleksandar Vučić proudly described Wozniak as a “computer genius” and expressed his delight in having him as a Serbian citizen.

Living in Los Gatos, California with his wife, Wozniak is a proud father of three adult children and enjoys his role as a grandfather to at least five grandchildren. His recent health scare, which involved a minor stroke during a trip to Mexico City, reminds us of the importance of self-care and seeking medical attention promptly. Fortunately, Wozniak has since been released from the hospital and is currently en route back to the United States.

